2020 NFL Draft rumors: Dolphins looking to trade back early in second round?

The Miami Dolphins made three selections in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, adding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, tackle Austin Jackson, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. They also made a trade back during the round, moving from 26 back to 30, the pick used to add Igbinogehe, and added an additional fourth-round pick in the process.

That leaves Miami with 12 selections left to make over the six rounds remaning in this year’s Draft. But the team may not be done adding picks.

According to NFL Network inside Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are “open” to moving out of the 39th position near the top of the second round. He adds the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons are all interested in trying to move up, giving Miami at least a few teams who could be willing to swap picks.

Do the Dolphins need more picks? Could they be looking to add picks for the 2021 Draft in this move? Could this be a play to land a pick between the 70th selection and the 136th pick, Miami’s biggest gap between picks this year?

It might be a rumor that never finds any traction, but at least one report has Miami considering a trade back on Friday night.