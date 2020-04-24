Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft Grades: First round pick Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins landed their quarterback of the future with their fifth-overall pick of Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. He has been the player they have wanted for over a year, and on Thursday night, they got him. It was the pick they needed to make as the team rebuilds the roster and looks to move on from the mediocrity of the past two decades.

Tagovailoa coming to Miami has excited a large portion of the fan base, though there are still plenty who worry about the quarterback’s injury history and whether he will be able to be a long-term answer for the Dolphins. How is the selection seen around the league? We take a look at some of the draft grades for Miami’s selection of Tagovailoa with the fifth-overall selection.

Grade: B

This is a gamble, but it could pay off huge. Tagovailoa had numerous injuries in college, the last being a fractured hip. But when Tagovailoa was healthy, he was arguably the best quarterback in this draft. Tagovailoa is a magician in the pocket with his ability to move around. But sometimes he moves around a little too much and he’ll put himself in danger. The question now becomes about how soon Miami will put Tagovailoa on the field. In the end, the Dolphins did tank for Tua.

Grade: B

I understand why they picked him. The tape is good at times. There’s also a lot of bad on that tape. He’s not a big guy, he’s a little brittle. To dismiss the medicals is ridiculous.

Grade: B

The Dolphins come full circle on Tagovailoa (6-0, 217 pounds) as their future franchise QB after creating several smokescreens. With Ryan Fitzpatrick under contract as a veteran bridge for one more year, they have time to get Tagovailoa up to speed physically and mentally should he need more time to heal. When healthy, Tagovailoa is an accurate, mobile, deep-ball throwing QB with the upside of Russell Wilson, only throwing with his left arm.

Grade: A (Full Dolphins first round)

Tagovailoa’s injury history might have caused him to drop a couple of spots, but teams will regret not moving up to get him. The Dolphins did not pass on Tua, despite the injuries, avoiding repeating the mistake they made with Drew Brees in free agency back in 2006. Is this pick a risk? Yes, but greatness often starts with a risk. His accuracy is off the charts, his athleticism is excellent and his character impeccable. Build around this guy.