Best available prospects and remaining Dolphins selections for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Good morning Dolphins nation! We’ve officially seen the sun rise on the first day of the Tua Tagovailoa era in South Florida, and oh is it a glorious sunrise indeed.

Now, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores still have 12 picks and a whole heck of a lot of work to do over the next two days. As we enter Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, let’s take a look at Miami’s remaining selections and some of the best players that will be on the board when things kick off at 7:00pm ET this evening.

Dolphins draft picks:

Round 1 Pick 5 - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Round 1 Pick 18 - OT Austin Jackson

Round 1 Pick 30 (from GB) - DB Noah Igbinoghene

Round 2 Pick 7 (39)

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)

Round 3 Pick 6 (70)

Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)

That’s a LOT of picks. Bringing 15 rookies in seems unlikely, so don’t be surprised if the Dolphins use some of that Day 3 ammunition to move up or get an extra pick tonight. Now that we know where the Dolphins are selecting tonight, let’s take a gander at who Grier and Flores might be targeting in Day 2.

Top-3 available prospects by position:

Quarterback

Jacob Easton - Washington

Jake Fromm - Georgia

Jalen Hurts - Oklahoma

Running Back

DeAndre Swift - Georgia

J.K. Dobbins - Ohio State

Jonathan Taylor - Wisconsin

Cam Akers - Florida State

(Had to cheat here, Akers is too good to leave out)

Wide Receiver

Tee Higgins - Clemson

Laviska Shenault - Colorado

Denzel Mims - Baylor

Tight End

Cole Kmet - Notre Date

Harrison Bryant - Florida Atlantic

Hunter Bryant - Washington

Offensive Tackle

Joshua Jones - Houston

Ezra Cleveland - Boise State

Lucas Niang - Texas Christian

Interior Offensive Line

Lloyd Cusheberry - Louisiana State

Matt Hennessey - Temple

Damien Lewis - Louisiana State

Defensive Tackle

Ross Blacklock - Texas Christian

Justin Madubuike - Texas A&M

Neville Gallimore - Oklahoma

Defensive End

A.J. Epenesa - Iowa

Yetur Gross-Matos - Penn State

Marlon Davidson - Auburn

Linebacker

Zack Baun - Wisconson

Josh Uche - Michigan

Logan Wilson - Wyoming

Cornerback

Jaylon Johnson - Utah

Kristian Fulton - Louisiana State

Trevon Diggs - Alabama

Safety

Xavier McKinney - Alabama

Grant Delpit - Louisiana State

Antoine Winfield Jr. - Minnesota