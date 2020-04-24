Best available prospects and remaining Dolphins selections for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Good morning Dolphins nation! We’ve officially seen the sun rise on the first day of the Tua Tagovailoa era in South Florida, and oh is it a glorious sunrise indeed.
Now, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores still have 12 picks and a whole heck of a lot of work to do over the next two days. As we enter Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, let’s take a look at Miami’s remaining selections and some of the best players that will be on the board when things kick off at 7:00pm ET this evening.
Dolphins draft picks:
Round 1 Pick 5 - QB Tua Tagovailoa Round 1 Pick 18 - OT Austin Jackson Round 1 Pick 30 (from GB) - DB Noah Igbinoghene
Round 2 Pick 7 (39)
Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)
Round 3 Pick 6 (70)
Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB)
Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)
Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))
Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))
Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))
Round 6 Pick 6 (185)
Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))
Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))
Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)
That’s a LOT of picks. Bringing 15 rookies in seems unlikely, so don’t be surprised if the Dolphins use some of that Day 3 ammunition to move up or get an extra pick tonight. Now that we know where the Dolphins are selecting tonight, let’s take a gander at who Grier and Flores might be targeting in Day 2.
Top-3 available prospects by position:
Quarterback
Jacob Easton - Washington
Jake Fromm - Georgia
Jalen Hurts - Oklahoma
Running Back
DeAndre Swift - Georgia
J.K. Dobbins - Ohio State
Jonathan Taylor - Wisconsin
Cam Akers - Florida State
(Had to cheat here, Akers is too good to leave out)
Wide Receiver
Tee Higgins - Clemson
Laviska Shenault - Colorado
Denzel Mims - Baylor
Tight End
Cole Kmet - Notre Date
Harrison Bryant - Florida Atlantic
Hunter Bryant - Washington
Offensive Tackle
Joshua Jones - Houston
Ezra Cleveland - Boise State
Lucas Niang - Texas Christian
Interior Offensive Line
Lloyd Cusheberry - Louisiana State
Matt Hennessey - Temple
Damien Lewis - Louisiana State
Defensive Tackle
Ross Blacklock - Texas Christian
Justin Madubuike - Texas A&M
Neville Gallimore - Oklahoma
Defensive End
A.J. Epenesa - Iowa
Yetur Gross-Matos - Penn State
Marlon Davidson - Auburn
Linebacker
Zack Baun - Wisconson
Josh Uche - Michigan
Logan Wilson - Wyoming
Cornerback
Jaylon Johnson - Utah
Kristian Fulton - Louisiana State
Trevon Diggs - Alabama
Safety
Xavier McKinney - Alabama
Grant Delpit - Louisiana State
Antoine Winfield Jr. - Minnesota
