2020 NFL Mock Draft Round 2: Dolphins picks continue rebuild

The Miami Dolphins have already used three picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, adding three key pieces to a rebuilding roster. Miami is eyeying the long-term future of the franchise with picks of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, tackle Austin Jackson, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Three picks may have already been made, but Miami continues their dominance of the Draft with 12 more picks, including two second-round picks.

SB Nation’s Dan Kadar published a second-round mock draft this morning, taking a look at what the next set of picks could be, including Miami’s next two picks. There is a ton of talent still remaining on the board, so the second round should be just as exiciting as last night’s selections.

Three names that had been linked to the Dolphins pre-draft are still on the board heading into Friday night, but they do not make it to Miami’s 39th overall pick. The Cincinnati Bengals use the first pick, the 33rd overall, to select Houston tackle Josh Jones, according to Kadar. The Detroit Lions use the 35th pick to add Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa. And, finally, the one that probably hurts me personally the most, Alabama safety Xavier McKinney comes off the board one spot ahead of Miami, going 38th to the Carolina Panthers in Kadar’s projection.

That brings up the Dolphins with needs along the offensive and defensive lines, as well as at running back and, potentially, safety. Kadar addresses one of those needs with Miami adding TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock. The Dolphins add an interior defensive lineman, one who likely is more of a pass-rusher than a run-stuffer at this point, and he should pair nicely with Christian Wilkins.

A few more names Miami could consider come off the board between the Dolphins’ second-round picks, including safeties Antoine Winfield, Jr., (41 to the Cleveland Browns) and Grant Delpit (43 to the Chicago Bears), edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (46 to the Atlanta Falcons), and running back J.K. Dobbins (49 to the Pittsburgh Steelers). The Dolphins, in Kadar’s projection, use the 56th pick to selecting Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, filling another need. Taylor and free-agent addition Jordan Howard could be a great one-two punch for Miami coming out of the backfield.

Kadar has Miami filling two more big needs in the second round and continuing an exceptional 2020 NFL Draft.