2020 NFL Draft results: Dolphins pick Noah Igbinoghene

For the fourth time on Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins were on the clock in the 2020 NFL Draft. Following selections of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson, and a trade back with the Green Bay Packers using the pick Miami received from the Houston Texans as part of the trade that sent tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to Houston, the Dolphins came back up in the draft order. Now they continue to build the roster with another prospect joining the roster.

With the 30th overall pick, the Dolphins added Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. The Dolphins are looking to have a shutdown secondary, with Igbinoghene joining Xavien Howard and Byron Jones at cornerback for the club.

Miami will next be on the clock with the seventh pick in the second round, the 39th overall selection. The Dolphins have an additional second-round pick as well as a third-round selection, for Friday night.

Dolphins remaining picks:

Round 2 Pick 7 (39)

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)

Round 3 Pick 6 (70)

Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)