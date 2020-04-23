Dolphins draft 20-year-old Austin Jackson to ‘immediately fill spot of need’

The Miami Dolphins used the second of their three first-round draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft to protect their first pick. After adding Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins picked USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson with the 18th overall pick. With a third pick in the first round still to come, the Dolphins are already positioning themselves to upgrade the offense and grow the team into a contender.

Jackson is young - he is still only 20 years old - but he should be able to quickly grow into the NFL talent tha Dolphins need. How is the pick being received by analysts? We turn back to SB Nation’s Cam Mellor for an idea.

He’s young and ideally coachable as he’s likely a long shot to start right away. Still, he’s only 20 years old and stands at 6’5, 310 pounds with two seasons of starting experience at left tackle for the Trojans under his belt. He may not be a starter-level tackle right now but he certainly has the ability to get there quickly. He can move extremely well for a man his size and has great athleticism across the board. This is likely a reach at this pick but immediately fills a spot of need for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins will be back on the clock with the 26th pick. Could they double down on the offensive line? Will a key defensive piece be on the board? Still a lot can happen as the first day nears its conclusion.