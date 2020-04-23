2020 NFL Draft results: Dolphins pick Austin Jackson, OT, USC

The Miami Dolphins used their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While most teams are complete in each round once they have made their selection, the Dolphins are just getting started. The team has three total first round selections, and they came back up on the clock with the 18th pick.

Using the pick they received in compensation for trading Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami has added USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson. The team is starting to build around Tagovailoa now, giving him the protection he will need along the offensive line.

The Dolphins will next be on the clock with the 26th pick, one of the selections they received as part of the trade sending tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans.

Dolphins remaining picks:

Round 1 Pick 26 (from HOU (Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills))

Round 2 Pick 7 (39)

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)

Round 3 Pick 6 (70)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)