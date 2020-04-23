Get your first Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins jersey right here!

The Miami Dolphins have selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, officially selecting their franchise quarterback around whom the team can build. This is the move the team has seemed to want to do for the last two years, and they finally landed the player they wanted.

This is a exciting night for the Dolphins, one that should turn around the team and, in an AFC East that should be wide open, is the start of making Miami an annual threat in the division and around the league.

#WelcomeTuaNewEra

