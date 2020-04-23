2020 NFL Draft live chat and updates

The 2020 NFL Draft is here! Join us as we keep up with all of the action throughout the night. We will update the picks as they are made, and you can join other fans in the comments to discuss everything that happens.

Obviously, here on The Phinsider, and around the league, the Miami Dolphins and their 14 draft picks, including three tonight, will be the main topic of discussion. Will they trade up? Will they pick their quarterback? What will the Dolphins do?

We will be here with you all night. So, enjoy, and let’s see what happens with the future of the Dolphins.

2020 NFL Draft

April 23-25, 2020

Location: Not in Las Vegas as had been planned; Various homes around the country with Roger Goodell expected to announce the picks from his home.

First Pick: Cincinnati Bengals

Most Picks: Miami Dolphins (14)

Miami Dolphins picks:

Round 1 Pick 5

Round 1 Pick 18 (from PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 1 Pick 26 (from HOU (Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills))

Round 2 Pick 7 (39)

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)

Round 3 Pick 6 (70)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)

Round 1

When: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 8pm ET

Television Coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Radio Coverage: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Streaming: FuboTV, WatchESPN, NFL Mobile

First-Round Draft order (as of Apr 23):

1. Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow, QB ,LSU

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs