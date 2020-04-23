 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking Dolphins select Tua Tagovailoa with 5th pick

Dolphins draft 2020 results: Immediate fan reactions to Tua Tagovailoa pick

By Kevin Nogle
2020 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by NFL via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins used the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to add their franchise quarterback, selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It is a pick that excites the fan base - though there are plenty who are concerned about the injury history, including a fracture and dislocated hip last year, for the quarterback. I asked Twitter for their reactions to the Dolphins’ first pick, and below you will see their replies.

Miami has two more picks in the first round tonight. They have 14 total picks, including Tagovailoa, the most selections in the league this year. The team can quickly reload a roster they tore apart last year, speeding up the rebuild and finding the talent and protection they need to have to surround Tagovailoa.

What is your reaction to the pick? Tell us in the comments or jump over to Twitter and let us know with your own gif reaction.

