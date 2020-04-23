2020 NFL Draft results: Dolphins pick Tua Tagovailoa in first round

The Miami Dolphins have come up on the clock for the first time in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they used the pick to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The smoke throughout the week had Miami moving up the board with the potential of adding a tackle or using multiple picks to go get the first overall pick. After the Cincinnati Bengals used the top pick on Joe Burrow, some speculation continued that Miami would try to make a deal with the Detroit Lions.

When that did not materialize, the Dolphins sat back and waited for their turn with the fifth pick. Tagovailoa is a player Miami has targeted for about two years, and now they have the player they feel is the franchise quarterback to lead the club through a rebuild and back into an era of contention and winning.

Miami is next on the clock with the 18th pick, a selection they acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers last year in the trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick. Miami also holds the 26th pick, giving the three first-round selections this year.

Dolphins remaining picks:

Round 1 Pick 18 (from PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 1 Pick 26 (from HOU (Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills))

Round 2 Pick 7 (39)

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)

Round 3 Pick 6 (70)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)