2020 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins draft needs in Round 4

We are moving into the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft, with the Miami Dolphins still holding on to nine picks. They have already used six selections, adding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Austin Jackson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, offensive tackle/guard Robert Hunt, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, and safety Brandon Jones. What will they do with the rest of their picks? Will the team start looking to make moves up the board? Will they trade back to add selections for the 2021 Draft? It will be a long day full of Dolphins action.

After attacking the draft board and filling many of their needs, we update what is still remaining for Miami to address. Some of these may come with a pick today. Some could be addressed in a trade (Leonard Fournette sweepstakes?). Some may just not be as much as a need in the team’s eyes as they are in our eyes.

2. Quarterback

Pick: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (First round)

3. Safety

Pick: Brandon Jones, S, Texas (Third round)

4. Defensive tackle

Pick: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama (Second round)

6. Offensive tackle

Pick: Austin Jackson, OT, USC (First round); Robert Hunt, OT/G, Louisiana-Lafayette (Second round)

8. Cornerback

Pick: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn (First round)

Note: I would not be surprised to see Miami add another tackle or another defensive tackle over their next nine picks. Depth can be key in the league, as the injury problems the last few years has shown, so while I am not listing them as “needs” I would say they could be good additions if picks are made that way. I also listed Hunt as filling the offensive tackle need, but he could be kicked inside to guard.

1. Edge Rusher

A versatile pass rusher who can play standing up as a linebacker with coverage responsibilities and a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end who can set the edge and attack the quarterback should be a high priority for Miami. A late first-round pick is possible here as the Dolphins look to fix their anemic pass rush from last year.

2. Running back

After the trade of Kenyan Drake, the Kalen Ballage ere never even started. Ballage could never get going - in part because of the offensive line - and the Dolphins needed to upgrade the position. Adding Jordan Howard in free agency was a great start, but he is a power back and Miami could use a home-run threat elusive back to compliment him. A second-round pick (or late first even) could be the play here.

3. Interior offensive line

I think the coaches are planning to go into the season with Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras as a guard and the center, leaving Michael Deiter, Shaq Calhoun, and Danny Isidora (and possibly Jesse Davis) to battle for the other guard spot. If they can land an upgrade, they can and should, but they do not need it to be that high on the priority list.

4. Tight end

Miami currently has four tight ends on the roster: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Michael Roberts, Chris Myarick. With the emergence of Gesicki last year, it would appear the tight end position is fairly well locked. A late developmental, seam-threat type of tight end would not be a surprise, but it is definitely not a need at this point.

5. Wide receiver

Many anaylsts and websites have listed wide receiver as one of Miami’s top needs this year. I just do not see it. Unless the team is planning to move on Albert Wilson, it feels like DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Allen Hurns, and Isaiah Ford, set up a pretty strong group. If there is someone they love, I get it, but I do not see it as a position they must pick.

6. Special Teams (Punter, Kicker, Long Snapper)

Definitely not a need this year, as Matt Haack, Jason Sanders, and Taybor Pepper all can handle their respective duties. There have been reports Miami is looking at the available kickers in the Draft, so there could be a late-round pick on Saturday to add competition to the position.