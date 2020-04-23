2020 NFL Draft: Dolphins making push for first overall pick?

The Miami Dolphins have been rumored to be attempting to acquire the third-overall pick in tonight’s 2020 NFL Draft, without giving up their fifth-overall selection. However, it does not seem that is their ultimate goal. While most of the presumption has been that the Dolphins want the third pick and the fifth pick in an effort to add an offensive tackle and a quarterback, Pro Football Talk now sees the move as the first-step in Miami’s effort to get the first-overall selection.

Could Miami be trying to make one last push to grab the first pick from the Cincinnati Bengals so they can land LSU quarterback Joe Burrow?

According to Mike Florio, the Dolphins are looking to make a “Godfather” type of offer - an offer the Bengals cannot refuse - but using the third- and fifth-picks as compensation. It would give the worst team in the league last year two top-five picks, one of which they can use on either Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa, while letting Miami get the quarterback they (potentially) covet.

In a world of smokescreens, speculation, and rumors, this is another one to add to the pile.