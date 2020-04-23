2020 Miami Dolphins Draft Coverage: Picks, Grades, Reactions

The 2020 NFL Draft is here and it is going to be a busy three days for the Miami Dolphins. The team started the process with 14 picks, the most in the league. Will they trade away picks? Will they add more selections? Will they land the franchise quarterback they need? Could an offensive tackle be their first choice?

Everything we are hearing pre-Draft, everything that happens during the Draft, and everything that happens after each pick will be added right here in this one convenient stream of our coverage. Also make sure you are checking out The Phinsider Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts, as Phinsider Radio, I Hate the Phins, and The Blowhole will be keeping you up to date as well.

Starting with pre-draft rumors and ending with undrafted free agent signings, things are going to be happening fast over the next few days. Make sure you stick with us as we bring it all to you.

Miami’s 14 scheduled picks are:

Round 1 Pick 5

Round 1 Pick 18 (from PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 1 Pick 26 (from HOU (Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills))

Round 2 Pick 7 (39)

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)

Round 3 Pick 6 (70)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)