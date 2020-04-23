Phinsider Radio: Final clues and nuggets before the clock strikes midnight for the Dolphins and the 2020 nfl draft

As we push through the most crucial offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history, Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN)Jake Mendel (@JMendel94), and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, we take a look at the 2020 NFL Draft and discuss the latest news and rumors surrounding the Miami Dolphins. Pro Football Network’s Matthew Cannata joins us to discuss EVERYTHING that he hears from his little birdies in Davie.

Could the Dolphins trade up for an offensive tackle?

Is Tua Tagovailoa Miami’s target with their first-round draft pick?

How does Jordan Love fit into the equation?

We then discuss what the Dolphins could do at #18 and who MC$$$ is hearing Miami might draft?

Is Georgia RB D’Andre Swift a target?

What offensive tackle do they like?

And could the Dolphins trade out of the back half of the first-round all together?

Lastly, we try to predict the Dolphins’ three first-round picks and discuss who/what we would target on day two.

