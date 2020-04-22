Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/22/2020

Tonight’s Question Of The Day is about tomorrow night’s draft. Most of the talk on the site right now is around the Miami Dolphins draft plans and will they pick a quarterback in the first round, who will they pick if so, will they trade up for either a quarterback or an offensive lineman?

My question is much more basic, what are your normal plans when you watch the annual NFL draft? What do you wear, as in will you be wearing your Phins merch or will you be in your pajamas like you have been this entire lock down of our society? What do you normally have for food and drink during the draft and will that change this year due to some place being open or not open or just the plain scarcity of something that you usually have? If we were all to show up to your house tomorrow night what could we expect besides you not having enough food for all of us or complain that Alpha was the only one that showed up with a proper mask but otherwise forgot clothing? Lot’s of questions out there that need to be answered!

