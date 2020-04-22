Pop Quiz! The Calm Before the 2020 NFL Draft Storm

The draft is almost here, I swear. I checked the calendar and everything. We can almost finally stop talking about who the Dolphins are going to take and start talking about who the Dolphins took.
What a relief.
In the spirit of everyone slowly going insane, I felt like teeing up a few fun questions in the first edition of Pop Quiz! A series that may never materialize beyond this article.
Without further Ben McAdoo:
Poll
If the Dolphins trade up to #1 overall, you:
This poll is closed
-
27%
Will jump to the moon
-
54%
Will jump off the roof
-
18%
Hope they use it on a kicker
Poll
With the 1.5 pick, the Dolphins should:
This poll is closed
-
57%
Draft a quarterback
-
30%
Draft another position
-
1%
Use it to trade up
-
11%
Use it to trade down
Poll
Which of the following will enrage you the most?
This poll is closed
-
21%
Passing on a QB at 1.5
-
48%
Trading up to draft someone other than Joe Burrow
-
8%
Trading down from 1.5
-
20%
Every *Patriots draft pick
Poll
Which of the following will bring you the most joy?
This poll is closed
-
37%
Drafting Tua
-
13%
Drafting anyone other than Tua
-
44%
Drafting two or more offensive linemen
-
4%
Trading all of our picks for a giant wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man for outside the stadium
Poll
With which pick will the Dolphins draft a bust?
This poll is closed
-
16%
1.5
-
15%
1.18
-
14%
1.26
-
54%
None. We only draft success.
Poll
In which round will the Dolphins find a gem?
This poll is closed
-
74%
5th
-
13%
6th
-
1%
7th
-
10%
None. We only draft failure.
Poll
How many players from this draft will make the final roster?
This poll is closed
-
4%
13+
-
46%
9-12
-
45%
5-8
-
3%
0-4
Poll
Which quarterback should the Dolphins take?
This poll is closed
-
24%
Uncle Rico
-
5%
Matt Saracen
-
15%
Shane Falco
-
55%
Lauren Tannehill
See you when the smoke clears!
Loading comments...