 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pop Quiz! The Calm Before the 2020 NFL Draft Storm

New, comments

What’s your headspace before the biggest Dolphins draft in decades?

By EgregiousPhilbin
/ new
Saturday Night Live

The draft is almost here, I swear. I checked the calendar and everything. We can almost finally stop talking about who the Dolphins are going to take and start talking about who the Dolphins took.

What a relief.

In the spirit of everyone slowly going insane, I felt like teeing up a few fun questions in the first edition of Pop Quiz! A series that may never materialize beyond this article.

Without further Ben McAdoo:

Poll

If the Dolphins trade up to #1 overall, you:

This poll is closed

  • 27%
    Will jump to the moon
    (126 votes)
  • 54%
    Will jump off the roof
    (249 votes)
  • 18%
    Hope they use it on a kicker
    (85 votes)
460 votes total Vote Now

Poll

With the 1.5 pick, the Dolphins should:

This poll is closed

  • 57%
    Draft a quarterback
    (268 votes)
  • 30%
    Draft another position
    (141 votes)
  • 1%
    Use it to trade up
    (8 votes)
  • 11%
    Use it to trade down
    (52 votes)
469 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which of the following will enrage you the most?

This poll is closed

  • 21%
    Passing on a QB at 1.5
    (102 votes)
  • 48%
    Trading up to draft someone other than Joe Burrow
    (234 votes)
  • 8%
    Trading down from 1.5
    (42 votes)
  • 20%
    Every *Patriots draft pick
    (100 votes)
478 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which of the following will bring you the most joy?

This poll is closed

  • 37%
    Drafting Tua
    (180 votes)
  • 13%
    Drafting anyone other than Tua
    (63 votes)
  • 44%
    Drafting two or more offensive linemen
    (216 votes)
  • 4%
    Trading all of our picks for a giant wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man for outside the stadium
    (23 votes)
482 votes total Vote Now

Poll

With which pick will the Dolphins draft a bust?

This poll is closed

  • 16%
    1.5
    (76 votes)
  • 15%
    1.18
    (70 votes)
  • 14%
    1.26
    (67 votes)
  • 54%
    None. We only draft success.
    (252 votes)
465 votes total Vote Now

Poll

In which round will the Dolphins find a gem?

This poll is closed

  • 74%
    5th
    (344 votes)
  • 13%
    6th
    (61 votes)
  • 1%
    7th
    (9 votes)
  • 10%
    None. We only draft failure.
    (46 votes)
460 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many players from this draft will make the final roster?

This poll is closed

  • 4%
    13+
    (20 votes)
  • 46%
    9-12
    (212 votes)
  • 45%
    5-8
    (209 votes)
  • 3%
    0-4
    (17 votes)
458 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which quarterback should the Dolphins take?

This poll is closed

  • 24%
    Uncle Rico
    (104 votes)
  • 5%
    Matt Saracen
    (22 votes)
  • 15%
    Shane Falco
    (65 votes)
  • 55%
    Lauren Tannehill
    (235 votes)
426 votes total Vote Now

See you when the smoke clears!

In This Stream

2020 Miami Dolphins Draft Coverage: Picks, Grades, Reactions

View all 44 stories

Loading comments...