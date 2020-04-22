2020 Miami Dolphins draft rumors tracking

The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly here, and the rumors and speculation all around the league is starting to heat up. In a year when team owners, executives, and coaches are all in their respective homes, rather than working at team facilities, the media leaks have been lessened. That does not mean there is not speculation about who will do what and when, and we will track the latest about the Miami Dolphins in one place for you.

The Dolphins have 14 picks in the three-day selection process, the most in the league. They will be busy throughout the Draft, making picks and trades. Already there is discussion about the Dolphins trading up, trading back, selecting a quarterback, and skipping a quarterback. It is smokescreen season. It is speculation season. And, thankfully, it is almost actually draft season.

Miami’s 14 scheduled picks are:

Round 1 Pick 5

Round 1 Pick 18 (from PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 1 Pick 26 (from HOU (Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills))

Round 2 Pick 7 (39)

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)

Round 3 Pick 6 (70)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)

2020 Miami Dolphins Draft Rumors

Dolphins could trade up to third overall from five for an offensive tackle

Sources: The #Dolphins have called the teams in front of them for a possible trade up from No. 5 and are gauging the price to come up to No. 3 to potentially take an offensive tackle. We could see a run on tackles in the Top 10 like never before. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2020

This feels odd. The Dolphins do need an offensive tackle and have been linked to several of the late first-round options as well as rumors earlier in the week that they could be looking to move up from their 18th position to select one of the top tackles. Those feel more realistic, as Miami needs their quarterback and a trade up from five removes the possibility of the team ensuring they land the quarterback they want. A rumor of Miami suddenly looking tackle instead of quarterback with their first pick could be the Dolphins looking to protect themselves from a trade up for a quarterback from another team.

This could also be a move to drive up the price of tackles.

If Miami is looking to make this move, it would likely mean they do not want either Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, which slides the focus of quarterbacks for them to Jordan Love.

Dolphins want to trade up to third overall and the Lions want to trade back

The Lions would love to trade out. That’s real. https://t.co/n9sdO0gl4N — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) April 22, 2020

This is slightly different than the above rumor, because the fifth pick may not be included. If Miami can pull off a trade similar to what NFL Network’s Peter Schrager suggested on Good Morning Football earlier this week, then maybe this rumor has legs.

Lions fans...would you accept this offer for the #3 pick:



Miami gives: 18th, 26th, 39th overall picks



Detroit gives: 3rd overall pick@gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 20, 2020

If Miami were to trade up from 18 to three, they would own the third and fifth pick, allowing them to grab their top rated offensive tackle, as well as likely still land Tagovailoa, or whomever is their top quarterback choice. In this scenario, they end up with two top five picks, while still having a second round pick (56) and a third (70).

Could Miami be targeting Jordan Love?

Maybe, just maybe, the Fins love Jordan Love....good chance. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 22, 2020

Tagovailoa has felt like Miami’s target for the last two years, but there seems to be a lot of speculation that Miami’s picks are going to surprise a lot of people this year. Love could be that surprise.