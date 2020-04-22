Linebacker Trent Harris signs tender with Dolphins

The frenzy of news around the NFL Draft is reaching a fevered pitch just one day before each team is on the clock for round one, so if you’ll indulge me for one quick second, let’s discuss something not related to the biggest night of the 2020 offseason.

Linebacker Trent Harris has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the Miami Dolphins, per the team.

Harris was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. (Whoops, looks like I didn’t avoid draft talk after all)

Harris spent the entire 2018 season on New England’s practice squad and earned a Super Bowl ring with the team’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. The young linebacker was released by the Patriots going into the 2019 season and was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins. The 24-year old spent the entire season behind Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker, and Vince Biegel on the depth chart, making occasional appearances over the course of the year.

Harris appeared in 11 games for Miami last season and made three starts as he occasionally filled in for injured starters. He finished the year with 22 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. According to Spotract.com, Harris’ contract will cost the Dolphins $750,000 for the season. He will be a restricted free agent going into the 2021 offseason.

Miami currently has 12 linebackers on the roster: Harris, McMillan, Baker, Biegel, James Crawford, Sam Eguavoen, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Terrill Hanks, Calvin Munson, Elandon Roberts, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Kyle Van Noy.