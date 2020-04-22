Are the Dolphins and Jordan Love ready to tie the knot?

We are now officially one day away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and no one truly knows what the Dolphins are going to do when on the clock.

Yes, there’s been plenty of speculation surrounding quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. But as of late, a lot of that attention has turned to arguably the draft’s biggest wildcard. And that is Utah State QB, Jordan Love.

Like most NFL prospects, Love is a bit of an unknown.

In 2018, he had a godly season completing 267/417 passes for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. But those numbers dropped dramatically in 2019 when he lost offensive coordinator David Yost and most of his supporting cast.

His 2019 season looked much more like Dan Marino’s dreadful senior season, which has linked the two QBs together, for better or worse.

"the only quarterbacks that ever throw these balls is aaron rodgers. and jordan love just showed that he can make that throw also." pic.twitter.com/YulDVkbC46 — josh houtz (@houtz) April 19, 2020

The real question, however, is how the Dolphins’ front office views Tua Tagovailoa. Are they concerned about his hip injury? According to Matthew Cannata of Pro Football Network, Tua has been cleared medically by the Miami Dolphins.

So, what next?

Do they have questions surrounding his ability to stay healthy and withstand the hits he will receive at the next level?

No one truly knows.

But what we do know is that the Dolphins like Tua. And I’m sure they like Love. Which QB they ultimately covet will not be known until draft day. What we do know, however, is that Miami desperately needs help on the offensive line.

Maybe, just maybe, the Fins love Jordan Love....good chance. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 22, 2020

So, whether they decide to take an offensive tackle at #5 and then trade up for Love or take Tua and trade up for an offensive tackle, this appears to be the obvious outcome.

But again, no one truly knows.

There’s plenty of smoke that has surfaced over the last 48 hours. And while I do like Jordan Love and believe he has a very high ceiling, the QB for me has always been Tua Tagovailoa. But IF the Dolphins believe Love is their guy, they might be heading down the alter sooner rather than later.

And although it might not look quite as attractive as landing the guy from Alabama. It would be a much easier pill to swallow than Justin Herbert at #5, at least to the majority of the fanbase.

I wouldn’t Love the pick of Jordan Love, but I would eventually come around to it. I believe Love as high of a ceiling as anyone in this class, outside of the QB from Tuscaloosa.

One. More. Day.