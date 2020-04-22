Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots scouting report: Washington State QB Anthony Gordon - Pats Pulpit
Gordon would have some intriguing tools for the Patriots to work with.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jamal Adams’ Future With the Jets: Unclear; Jamal Adams Skipping Virtual Workouts: Virtually Irrelevant - Gang Green Nation
Adam Schefter sent the tweet heard around the Jets fanbase yesterday.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills could use players to trade up in 2020 NFL Draft - Buffalo Rumblings
Buffalo may not want to wait until No. 54 to make its first choice in this year’s selection special
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Draft Prospects: Love/Hate from a Ravens perspective - Baltimore Beatdown
Next week, the Baltimore Ravens will enter the 2020 NFL draft with the the 18th most draft capital in the NFL and second best odds to win Super Bowl LV. Every draft is critical regardless of the...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert break down the Steelers 2020 Draft plans - Behind the Steel Curtain
The virtual meeting took place with local Pittsburgh media where the Steelers’ head coach and general manager discussed the upcoming 2020 NFL draft
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL Draft news: Joe Burrow called Peyton Manning for advice on being first-overall pick - Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow got some sound advice from one of the best first-overall picks ever.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Draft INSIGHT: 7 under the radar draft picks - Dawgs By Nature
Browns will need to lift every rock and peer into every crevice
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Bill O’Brien Speaks: “Let It All Play Out” - Battle Red Blog
The head ball coach comes out to face the music.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Top 10 cornerback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft for the Titans - Music City Miracles
Taking a look at the top players available at the Titans biggest need position.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Yannick Ngakoue and Tony Khan get into heated Twitter exchange - Big Cat Country
Yannick Ngakoue and Tony Khan get into heated Twitter exchange - Big Cat Country
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts Have Expressed Interest in Vanderbilt QB Riley Neal Ahead of the NFL Draft - Stampede Blue
According to The Draft Wire’s Justin Melo, the Indianapolis Colts are among the teams that have shown interest in Vanderbilt quarterback Riley Neal ahead of the NFL Draft:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Reconciling the John Fox era with the Broncos - Mile High Report
On Saturday night, CBS Sports Network re-aired the 2010 Wild Card matchup between the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, remembered simply as "Tebow’s playoff win." It struck me as I saw...
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers draft: Who are the options at QB in round 2? - Bolts From The Blue
If LA doesn’t pick a QB in the first round, who would be their best options after that?
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
NFL draft rumors: Raiders have been in contact with Baylor WR Denzel Mims - Silver And Black Pride
Wide receiver could be first-round target in the NFL draft on Thursday
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Kansas City Chiefs could use LSU safety Grant Delpit in secondary - Arrowhead Pride
23 Days of Draftmas continues with a plan to make a team strength even bigger.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
NFL Draft rumors: Giants “researching” QB Justin Herbert — What does that mean? - Big Blue View
It’s probably just gamesmanship ... but it certainly is interesting
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Weekly Eagles Draft Simulation: Making a trade up to get a star - Bleeding Green Nation
Previewing options in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys draft 2020: The final seven-round mock draft before the real thing - Blogging The Boys
The 2020 NFL Draft is on Thursday, and here is a full seven-round mock to give the Dallas Cowboys a lot of key pieces to bolster their roster.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Peter King: Trent Williams most likely player to be traded during the draft - Hogs Haven
End in sight?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
What was the best Packers team that did not win an NFL title? - Acme Packing Company
There have been several options in recent years, and a few looking farther back. But which was the best?
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
2020 NFL Draft rumors: Detroit Lions really like Derrick Brown - Pride Of Detroit
One rumors suggest Brown could be in play for the Lions’ first-round pick.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
What kind of talent has gone at 43 and 50 in recent drafts? - Windy City Gridiron
To get an idea of the type of talent available when the Bears pick at 43 and 50, we take a look back at some players that have gone in those spots previously.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
ESPN: Vikings “primed to move back” in 2020 NFL Draft - Daily Norseman
They could get some volume if things fall correctly
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Demario Davis’s impact in New Orleans is felt far beyond the confines of the Superdome - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at one of the Saints’ best free agent signings. Ever.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
NFL Draft Rumor: Falcons will be ‘aggressive,’ may move into top 5 - The Falcoholic
Boy oh boy.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Why isn’t anyone talking about the Panthers drafting a left tackle at No. 7? - Cat Scratch Reader
Why not use the 2020 draft to finally fill the void left by Jordan Gross so many years ago?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Report: Buccaneers not interested in trade for Leonard Fournette - Bucs Nation
Tampa Bay will look to address its backfield this week, but it reportedly won’t do so by making a deal with Jacksonville.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: John Lynch is confident Staley will be back; confirms trade talks with Goodwin - Niners Nation
The 49ers GM was honest and open Monday afternoon
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Peter King reveals his Cardinals mock draft pick and speculates on potential trades in 2020 NFL Draft - Revenge of the Birds
For the Arizona Cardinals the 2020 NFL Draft is about letting things play out in front of them.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 wide receivers for the Seattle Seahawks to target - Field Gulls
The Seahawks could use their first selection in this week’s draft, whenever that pick comes, on a number of positions. Any of the five spots across the offensive line could realistically be...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
NFL Draft: Could “experts” be really wrong about how the first 3 rounds go? - Turf Show Times
Many are saying that many are wrong as Thursday’s first round quickly approaches
