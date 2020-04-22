Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots scouting report: Washington State QB Anthony Gordon - Pats Pulpit

Gordon would have some intriguing tools for the Patriots to work with.





Jamal Adams’ Future With the Jets: Unclear; Jamal Adams Skipping Virtual Workouts: Virtually Irrelevant - Gang Green Nation

Adam Schefter sent the tweet heard around the Jets fanbase yesterday.





Buffalo Bills could use players to trade up in 2020 NFL Draft - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo may not want to wait until No. 54 to make its first choice in this year’s selection special

AFC NORTH:

Draft Prospects: Love/Hate from a Ravens perspective - Baltimore Beatdown

Next week, the Baltimore Ravens will enter the 2020 NFL draft with the the 18th most draft capital in the NFL and second best odds to win Super Bowl LV. Every draft is critical regardless of the...





Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert break down the Steelers 2020 Draft plans - Behind the Steel Curtain

The virtual meeting took place with local Pittsburgh media where the Steelers’ head coach and general manager discussed the upcoming 2020 NFL draft





NFL Draft news: Joe Burrow called Peyton Manning for advice on being first-overall pick - Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow got some sound advice from one of the best first-overall picks ever.





Draft INSIGHT: 7 under the radar draft picks - Dawgs By Nature

Browns will need to lift every rock and peer into every crevice

AFC SOUTH:

Bill O’Brien Speaks: “Let It All Play Out” - Battle Red Blog

The head ball coach comes out to face the music.





Top 10 cornerback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft for the Titans - Music City Miracles

Taking a look at the top players available at the Titans biggest need position.





Yannick Ngakoue and Tony Khan get into heated Twitter exchange - Big Cat Country

If you’re interested in this article — subscribe to our Keep Choppin’ Wood newsletter! We’ll be talking all things about this team as well as Q&A’s with readers, drink recommendations, funny...





Report: Colts Have Expressed Interest in Vanderbilt QB Riley Neal Ahead of the NFL Draft - Stampede Blue

According to The Draft Wire’s Justin Melo, the Indianapolis Colts are among the teams that have shown interest in Vanderbilt quarterback Riley Neal ahead of the NFL Draft:

AFC WEST:

Reconciling the John Fox era with the Broncos - Mile High Report

On Saturday night, CBS Sports Network re-aired the 2010 Wild Card matchup between the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, remembered simply as "Tebow’s playoff win." It struck me as I saw...





Chargers draft: Who are the options at QB in round 2? - Bolts From The Blue

If LA doesn’t pick a QB in the first round, who would be their best options after that?





NFL draft rumors: Raiders have been in contact with Baylor WR Denzel Mims - Silver And Black Pride

Wide receiver could be first-round target in the NFL draft on Thursday





Kansas City Chiefs could use LSU safety Grant Delpit in secondary - Arrowhead Pride

23 Days of Draftmas continues with a plan to make a team strength even bigger.

NFC EAST:

NFL Draft rumors: Giants “researching” QB Justin Herbert — What does that mean? - Big Blue View

It’s probably just gamesmanship ... but it certainly is interesting





Weekly Eagles Draft Simulation: Making a trade up to get a star - Bleeding Green Nation

Previewing options in the 2020 NFL Draft.





Cowboys draft 2020: The final seven-round mock draft before the real thing - Blogging The Boys

The 2020 NFL Draft is on Thursday, and here is a full seven-round mock to give the Dallas Cowboys a lot of key pieces to bolster their roster.





Peter King: Trent Williams most likely player to be traded during the draft - Hogs Haven

End in sight?

NFC NORTH:

What was the best Packers team that did not win an NFL title? - Acme Packing Company

There have been several options in recent years, and a few looking farther back. But which was the best?





2020 NFL Draft rumors: Detroit Lions really like Derrick Brown - Pride Of Detroit

One rumors suggest Brown could be in play for the Lions’ first-round pick.





What kind of talent has gone at 43 and 50 in recent drafts? - Windy City Gridiron

To get an idea of the type of talent available when the Bears pick at 43 and 50, we take a look back at some players that have gone in those spots previously.





ESPN: Vikings “primed to move back” in 2020 NFL Draft - Daily Norseman

They could get some volume if things fall correctly

NFC SOUTH:

Demario Davis’s impact in New Orleans is felt far beyond the confines of the Superdome - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at one of the Saints’ best free agent signings. Ever.





NFL Draft Rumor: Falcons will be ‘aggressive,’ may move into top 5 - The Falcoholic

Boy oh boy.





Why isn’t anyone talking about the Panthers drafting a left tackle at No. 7? - Cat Scratch Reader

Why not use the 2020 draft to finally fill the void left by Jordan Gross so many years ago?





Report: Buccaneers not interested in trade for Leonard Fournette - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay will look to address its backfield this week, but it reportedly won’t do so by making a deal with Jacksonville.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: John Lynch is confident Staley will be back; confirms trade talks with Goodwin - Niners Nation

The 49ers GM was honest and open Monday afternoon





Peter King reveals his Cardinals mock draft pick and speculates on potential trades in 2020 NFL Draft - Revenge of the Birds

For the Arizona Cardinals the 2020 NFL Draft is about letting things play out in front of them.





2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 wide receivers for the Seattle Seahawks to target - Field Gulls

The Seahawks could use their first selection in this week’s draft, whenever that pick comes, on a number of positions. Any of the five spots across the offensive line could realistically be...





NFL Draft: Could “experts” be really wrong about how the first 3 rounds go? - Turf Show Times

Many are saying that many are wrong as Thursday’s first round quickly approaches