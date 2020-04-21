Rob Gronkowski trade: Patriots send tight end to Buccaneers, reunites with Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is making news on Tuesday as the NFL approaches the 2020 Draft. The WWE 24/7 Champion, Masked Singer participant, Super Bowl party host, Los Angeles Lakers dancer, safety who does not have the angle, and retired tight end has decided to drop the retired part of the last title. After telling the New England Patriots he wanted to return to football after a year away from the game, Gronk added that he only wanted to do it if he could reunite with quarterback Tom Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency this offseason after 20 seasons in New England.

The Patriots have made that request happen. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gronkowski and a 2020 seventh-round pick are heading to Tampa in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick.

In nine seasons with the Patriots, Gronkowski caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards with 79 touchdowns.

He still does not have the angle, though.

