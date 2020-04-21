Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/21/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is once again about the upcoming draft. This time we are taking a look at the top safeties in this years draft. Below are the top five prospects according to the “experts”.

Xavier McKinney- College: Alabama| Class: Junior| Height: 6 ft| Weight: 201#| Projected Round: First| 2019 Stats: 5 passes defended, 95 tackles, 3 interceptions

McKinney, like the the former Alabama Crimson Tide player and Miami Dolphin and now Pittsburgh Steeler, Mika Fitzpatrick is a human Swiss Army knife for a defense. Mika of course was sent packing after complaining about his role with Miami but seeing that he was still complained once shipped all the way north maybe, as upset as many fans were at the loss of such an overwhelmingly talented young player, our new head coach apparently knew what he was doing all the while. McKinney could make Dolphins fans forget Mika quickly and push our secondary towards being the best in the NFL. McKinney has lined up all over the field including at free safety, slot cornerback and in the box as a linebacker for one of the best defenses in college football.

Grant Delpit- College: LSU| Class: Junior| Height: 6-3| Weight: 203#| Projected Round: First Or Early Second| 2019 Stats: 7 passes defended, 65 tackles, 2 interceptions

Grant is another safety that can line up around the field and was a three year starter for the team that won the national championship last year but still somehow carries the knock from some NFL scouts that question his ability as a tackler. Obviously, as a fan, the question about a player being able to tackle at safety is the sort of thing that for sure gives you pause but most teams are still going to have this guy towards the top of their boards.

Antoine Winfield Jr.- College: Minnesota| Class: Sophomore| Height: 5-10| Weight: 195#| Projected Round: Second| 2019 Stats: 1 pass defended, 83 tackles, 7 interceptions

Winfield who is the son of the former Antoine Winfield Sr. who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills and was later a pro bowl selections three years in a row (2008-2010) for the Minnesota Vikings. While Winfield is not the biggest safety he is considered extremely athletic and possesses explosiveness at the position making up for what he lacks in stature. Winfield runs a 4.45 40 and has a 36 inch vertical.

Kyle Duggar- College: Lenoir-Rhyne University| Class: Junior| Height: 6-2| Weight: 220#| Projected Round: Second or Third| 2019 Stats: 6 passes defended, 32 tackles| 2 interceptions

Duggar, despite coming from a tiny Division II school with an enrolled count of only 2,700 has risen on teams draft boards around the league after a dominating performance at the 2020 NFL Combine. Duggar ran a 4.49 40 to go along with his impressive 42 inch vertical and 134 inch broad jump. He’s clearly an athletic freak but does that translate to the NFL game coming from such a tiny school? I would be weary but there’s a reason that I am not an NFL scout and they are so for now I will defer to the “experts”.

Ashtyn Davis- College: California| Class: Senior| Height: 6-1| Weight: 200#| Projected Round: Third or Forth| 2019 Stats: 4 passes defended, 55 tackles, 2 interceptions

Davis was already a track star when he became a walk on for California's football program. Davis is considered a very raw talent with a ton of upside if his fundamentals improve. He sounds like a high risk pick in the third round and maybe even in the fourth but Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy was quoted as saying that Ashtyn was the “most talented safety prospect in the draft”. Nagy was at one point a scout for multiple NFL teams before taking over running of the annual Senior Bowl.

So there is your top five safeties in this years draft according to the “experts”. So which of these safties would you like to see the Miami Dolphins draft and in what round and with which pick would you target who?

Please use this live thread to discuss anything you wish from the days topic to of course your Miami Dolphins to whatever your kid/grand-kids are up to these days. Please remember to not delve in to any topics that involve religion or politics for obvious reasons. Other than that its up to you so long as you are following the sites rules.