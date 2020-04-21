Phinsider Radio: 2020 NFL Draft Rumors and the official Jake and Josh Mock Draft

As we push through the most crucial offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94), and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake and I discuss the latest on the Miami Dolphins and what we’re hearing heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. Could Miami pass on a QB at 5? Or is Tua Tagovailoa still the QB they covet? We also give you the OFFICIAL Jake and Josh 3-Round Mock draft.

First, we shuffle through the latest news and rumors surrounding the Dolphins. Is Tua Tagovailoa the pick at #5? Or does Jordan Love have a chance to be Miami’s QB of the future? Should the Dolphins trade up to #3? Could they trade down? We discuss the latest article from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline and try to figure out what Miami might do on Thursday.

PFN’s Mock Draft Simulator

Next, Jake and I pretend we’re Chris Grier and Brian Flores as we bring you our one and the only mock draft of the season. Without any trades, who do we select with six picks in the top-70? Is Tua the guy at #5, or do we wait for Jordan Love at #18? What positions of need to we solidify? The good, the bad, and the ugly from our three-round mock draft.

Lastly, we discuss what we would’ve done differently and which players the Dolphins might target on draft day.

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

Listen. Subscribe. FinsUp.

Follow Jake Mendel (@JMendel94), and myself (@houtz) on Twitter!

MOCK DRAFT SPOILER ALERT

#5 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

#18 Jedrick Wills JR, OT, Alabama

#26 Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

#39 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

#56 Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

#70 Ashtyn Davis, SAF, Cal