Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/16/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is about running-backs in the upcoming draft. I understand if you are sad that this is not another post about quarterbacks but just wait, there are plenty more of those coming this week and next, etc... below are the top 5 prospects in order along with their highlights.

1. D’Andre Swift- College: Georgia| Class: Junior| Height:5-9| Weight: 215#| Projected Round: First| 2019 Stats: 196 carries for 1,218 yards (6.21 yd per) for seven touchdowns rushing and 24 receptions for 216 yards and one touchdown

2. Johnathan Taylor- College: Wisconsin| Class: Junior| Height: 5-10| Weight: 226#| Projected Round: First Or Second| 2019 Stats: 320 carries for 2,003 yards (6.25 yd per) for 21 touchdowns and 26 receptions for 252 yards and five touchdowns

3. J.K. Dobbins- College: Ohio State| Class: Junior| Height: 5-10| Weight: 217#| Projected Round: Second| 2019 Stats: 301 carries for 2,003 yards (6.65 yd per) for 21 touchdowns and 23 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns

4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire- College: LSU| Class: Junior| Height: 5-8| Weight: 209#| Projected Round: Second Or Third| 2019 Stats: 215 carries for 1,414 yards (6.57 yd per) for 16 touchdowns and 55 receptions for 453 yards and one touchdown

5. Cam Akers- College: FSU| Class: Junior| Height: 5-10| Weight: 217#| Projected Round: Second Or Third| 2019 Stats” 231 carries for 1,144 yards (4.95 yd per) for 14 touchdowns and 30 receptions for 225 yards and four touchdowns

So that’s the top five and of course there are plenty of other quality backs in the draft and some unknown name will wind up somehow being better than at least a couple of these guys or maybe all of them but these are the top five according the the “experts”. So which of these backs would you like to see the Miami Dolphins draft and in what round and with which pick would you target who?

Please use this live thread to discuss anything you wish from the days topic to of course your Miami Dolphins to whatever your kid/grand-kids are up to these days. Please remember to not delve in to any topics that involve religion or politics for obvious reasons. Other than that its up to you so long as you are following the sites rules.