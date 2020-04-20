 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Draft 2020: How to stream, where to watch, draft order, start times, more

By Kevin Nogle Updated
NFL Draft Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

It is finally time. The 2020 NFL Draft is here. The first round of picks, with 32 prospects being selected, will take place later tonight. The second- and third-rounds will be held on Friday night, then the remaining rounds, four through seven, will be held on Saturday. This year’s Draft will be unlike any other we have seen, with the entire process being “virtual.”

Unlike in the past, the league will not congregate in one location with representatives from the league office, all 32 teams, and several of the top prospects all in one place. With the coronavirus/COVID-19 restrictions spread across the country, the league will instead do the entire Draft via videoconferencing. There will not be prospects walking out on stage and leaping on commissioner Roger Goodell. There will not be a crowd of fans cheering and booing throughout the night. This year’s Draft will, instead, include Goodell announcing each pick from his home, while the owners, executives, and coaches for each team are all in their own respective homes.

Of course, fans at home will continue to watch. The Draft will still be televised, though this year the NFL Network and ESPN will be teaming up to air the process with one television crew, rather than two separate groups. How can you watch and what do you need to know? Glad you asked...

2020 NFL Draft
April 23-25, 2020

Location: Not in Las Vegas as had been planned; Various homes around the country with Roger Goodell expected to announce the picks from his home.

First Pick: Cincinnati Bengals

Most Picks: Miami Dolphins (14)

The Phinsider 2020 NFL Draft Big Board with 350 draft prospects

2020 NFL Draft Prospect Positional Rankings from Josh Houtz

SB Nation writers 2020 NFL mock draft

Final 2020 Dolphins Draft needs

Miami Dolphins picks:

Round 1 Pick 5
Round 1 Pick 18 (from PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))
Round 1 Pick 26 (from HOU (Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills))
Round 2 Pick 7 (39)
Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)
Round 3 Pick 6 (70)
Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)
Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))
Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))
Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))
Round 6 Pick 6 (185)
Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))
Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))
Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)

Prospects participating in the Draft:

2020 NFL Draft prospects participating via camera

Prospect
Prospect
Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State
Mekhi Becton T Louisville
Ross Blacklock DT TCU
Derrick Brown DT Auburn
Joe Burrow QB LSU
K'Lavon Chaisson LB LSU
Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame
Ezra Cleveland T Boise State
Lloyd Cushenberry G LSU
Grant Delpit DB LSU
Trevon Diggs DB Alabama
J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State
Jacob Eason QB Washington
A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa
Jake Fromm QB Georgia
Kristian Fulton DB LSU
Neville Gallimore DT Oklahoma
Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State
C.J. Henderson DB Florida
Justin Herbert QB Oregon
Tee Higgins WR Clemson
Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma
Noah Igbinoghene DB Auburn
Austin Jackson T USC
Justin Jefferson WR LSU
Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama
Jaylon Johnson DB Utah
Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina
Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame
CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma
Terrell Lewis LB Alabama
Jordan Love QB Utah State
Justin Madubuike DT Texas A&M
Xavier McKinney DB Alabama
Denzel Mims WR Baylor
Thaddeus Moss TE LSU
Zach Moss RB Utah
Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma
Jeff Okudah DB Ohio State
Julian Okwara DE Notre Dame
Patrick Queen LB LSU
Jalen Reagor WR TCU
Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama
Cesar Ruiz G Michigan
Laviska Shenault WR Colorado
Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson
D'Andre Swift RB Georgia
Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama
Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin
AJ Terrell DB Clemson
Andrew Thomas T Georgia
Josh Uche LB Michigan
Prince Tega Wanogho T Auburn
Jedrick Wills T Alabama
Antoine Winfield Jr. DB Minnesota
Tristan Wirfs T Iowa
Chase Young DE Ohio State

Round 1

When: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 8pm ET

Television Coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Radio Coverage: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Streaming: FuboTV, WatchESPN, NFL Mobile

First-Round Draft order (as of Apr 23):

1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Washington Redskins
3. Detroit Lions
4. New York Giants
5. Miami Dolphins
6. Los Angeles Chargers
7. Carolina Panthers
8. Arizona Cardinals
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Cleveland Browns
11. New York Jets
12. Las Vegas Raiders
13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Denver Broncos
16. Atlanta Falcons
17. Dallas Cowboys
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
21. Philadelphia Eagles
22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)
23. New England Patriots
24. New Orleans Saints
25. Minnesota Vikings
26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
27. Seattle Seahawks
28. Baltimore Ravens
29. Tennessee Titans
30. Green Bay Packers
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs

Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 24, 2020, 7pm ET

Television Coverage: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Radio Coverage: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Streaming: FuboTV, WatchESPN, NFL Mobile

Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 12pm ET

Television Coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Radio Coverage: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Streaming: FuboTV, WatchESPN, NFL Mobile

