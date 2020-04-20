NFL Draft 2020: How to stream, where to watch, draft order, start times, more

It is finally time. The 2020 NFL Draft is here. The first round of picks, with 32 prospects being selected, will take place later tonight. The second- and third-rounds will be held on Friday night, then the remaining rounds, four through seven, will be held on Saturday. This year’s Draft will be unlike any other we have seen, with the entire process being “virtual.”

Unlike in the past, the league will not congregate in one location with representatives from the league office, all 32 teams, and several of the top prospects all in one place. With the coronavirus/COVID-19 restrictions spread across the country, the league will instead do the entire Draft via videoconferencing. There will not be prospects walking out on stage and leaping on commissioner Roger Goodell. There will not be a crowd of fans cheering and booing throughout the night. This year’s Draft will, instead, include Goodell announcing each pick from his home, while the owners, executives, and coaches for each team are all in their own respective homes.

Of course, fans at home will continue to watch. The Draft will still be televised, though this year the NFL Network and ESPN will be teaming up to air the process with one television crew, rather than two separate groups. How can you watch and what do you need to know? Glad you asked...

2020 NFL Draft

April 23-25, 2020

Location: Not in Las Vegas as had been planned; Various homes around the country with Roger Goodell expected to announce the picks from his home.

First Pick: Cincinnati Bengals

Most Picks: Miami Dolphins (14)

Miami Dolphins picks:

Round 1 Pick 5

Round 1 Pick 18 (from PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 1 Pick 26 (from HOU (Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills))

Round 2 Pick 7 (39)

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)

Round 3 Pick 6 (70)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)

Prospects participating in the Draft:

2020 NFL Draft prospects participating via camera Prospect Prospect Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State Mekhi Becton T Louisville Ross Blacklock DT TCU Derrick Brown DT Auburn Joe Burrow QB LSU K'Lavon Chaisson LB LSU Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame Ezra Cleveland T Boise State Lloyd Cushenberry G LSU Grant Delpit DB LSU Trevon Diggs DB Alabama J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State Jacob Eason QB Washington A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa Jake Fromm QB Georgia Kristian Fulton DB LSU Neville Gallimore DT Oklahoma Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State C.J. Henderson DB Florida Justin Herbert QB Oregon Tee Higgins WR Clemson Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma Noah Igbinoghene DB Auburn Austin Jackson T USC Justin Jefferson WR LSU Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama Jaylon Johnson DB Utah Jaylon Johnson DB Utah Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma Terrell Lewis LB Alabama Jordan Love QB Utah State Justin Madubuike DT Texas A&M Xavier McKinney DB Alabama Denzel Mims WR Baylor Thaddeus Moss TE LSU Zach Moss RB Utah Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma Jeff Okudah DB Ohio State Julian Okwara DE Notre Dame Patrick Queen LB LSU Jalen Reagor WR TCU Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama Cesar Ruiz G Michigan Laviska Shenault WR Colorado Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson D'Andre Swift RB Georgia Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin AJ Terrell DB Clemson Andrew Thomas T Georgia Josh Uche LB Michigan Prince Tega Wanogho T Auburn Jedrick Wills T Alabama Antoine Winfield Jr. DB Minnesota Tristan Wirfs T Iowa Chase Young DE Ohio State

Round 1

When: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 8pm ET

Television Coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Radio Coverage: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Streaming: FuboTV, WatchESPN, NFL Mobile

First-Round Draft order (as of Apr 23):

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 24, 2020, 7pm ET

Television Coverage: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Radio Coverage: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Streaming: FuboTV, WatchESPN, NFL Mobile

Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 12pm ET

Television Coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Radio Coverage: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Streaming: FuboTV, WatchESPN, NFL Mobile