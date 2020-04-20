Josh Houtz’s 2020 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

There are only three days between now and the 2020 NFL Draft, so a lot could change before the Bengals are officially on the clock. With that said, I spent the last several months watching film and compiling my top players at each position. Sure, there may be some minor changes, but things shouldn’t change much between now and April.

Yes, this started as individual articles breaking down each position. I was able to do Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Defensive Backs, and Defensive lineman. However, as we inched closer and closer to the NFL draft, I realized it would never get done in time.

So, without further ado, here’s a look at my top-5 players at each position in the 2020 NFL draft.

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

ohio state RB @jkdobbins22 carried the ball 301 times for 2,003 yards and 21 TDs in 2019-breaking the buckeyes single-season rushing record. dobbins is one of the top prospects and would be a glove fit in miami's offense.



here's a look at some of j.k dolphins best runs in 2019. pic.twitter.com/7D637oIWEN — josh houtz (@houtz) January 9, 2020

Wide Receivers

ceedee lamb is a bad dude pic.twitter.com/IlA3qpGkic — josh houtz (@houtz) December 7, 2019

Tight Ends

Offensive Tackles

Jedrick Wills Jr, Alabama Tristan Wirfs, Iowa Andrew Thomas Mekhi Becton, Louisville Austin Jackson, USC

Jedrick Wills did this pic.twitter.com/mya1PkZzE2 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) April 15, 2020

Offensive Guards

damien lewis pancake pic.twitter.com/5WjionIAnu — josh houtz (@houtz) January 23, 2020

Centers

how can the dolphins upgrade the center position? with lots and lots of hennessey pic.twitter.com/kYpXHCAnNz — josh houtz (@houtz) February 28, 2020

DEFENSE

EDGE

No, this isn’t the same clip. Another strip sack for Young. Now up to 7.0 sacks this season. pic.twitter.com/phxO6rauwG — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) September 21, 2019

Defensive Tackles

Derrick Brown (#5) + Marlon Davidson (#3) pic.twitter.com/Y2uV3aq3xi — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) April 13, 2020

Linebackers

how not to block isaiah simmons pic.twitter.com/8mmlb6cmWZ — josh houtz (@houtz) January 14, 2020

Cornerbacks

Jeffrey Okudah seals the game for the Buckeyes ⭕️-H‼️ pic.twitter.com/V9rwWJMJuR — CoachJay (@CoachJayCosme) December 2, 2018

Safeties

ashtyn davis is a free-range safety with no added hormones or antibiotics. pic.twitter.com/aamO4BlNS8 — josh houtz (@houtz) February 21, 2020

Josh Houtz wrote this article. Follow him on Twitter (@houtz)