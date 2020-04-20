Josh Houtz’s 2020 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

There are only three days between now and the 2020 NFL Draft, so a lot could change before the Bengals are officially on the clock. With that said, I spent the last several months watching film and compiling my top players at each position. Sure, there may be some minor changes, but things shouldn’t change much between now and April.
Yes, this started as individual articles breaking down each position. I was able to do Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Defensive Backs, and Defensive lineman. However, as we inched closer and closer to the NFL draft, I realized it would never get done in time.
So, without further ado, here’s a look at my top-5 players at each position in the 2020 NFL draft.
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
- Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
- Joe Burrow, LSU
- Justin Herbert, Oregon
- Jordan Love, Utah State
- Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
#theleftarmofgod pic.twitter.com/IaknNSeiUC— josh houtz (@houtz) April 4, 2020
Running Backs
- J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
- Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
- D’Andre Swift, Georgia
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
- Cam Akers, Florida State
ohio state RB @jkdobbins22 carried the ball 301 times for 2,003 yards and 21 TDs in 2019-breaking the buckeyes single-season rushing record. dobbins is one of the top prospects and would be a glove fit in miami's offense.— josh houtz (@houtz) January 9, 2020
here's a look at some of j.k dolphins best runs in 2019. pic.twitter.com/7D637oIWEN
Wide Receivers
- CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
- Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
- Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
- Laviska Shenault, Colorado
- Justin Jefferson, LSU
ceedee lamb is a bad dude pic.twitter.com/IlA3qpGkic— josh houtz (@houtz) December 7, 2019
Tight Ends
- Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
- Hunter Bryant, Washington
- Harrison Bryant, FAU
- Adam Trautman, Dayton
- Thaddeus Moss, LSU
Cole Kmet Highlights. pic.twitter.com/c7trEQg5Rz— Falcons Kingdom (@FalconsKingdom) February 26, 2020
Offensive Tackles
- Jedrick Wills Jr, Alabama
- Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
- Andrew Thomas
- Mekhi Becton, Louisville
- Austin Jackson, USC
Jedrick Wills did this pic.twitter.com/mya1PkZzE2— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) April 15, 2020
Offensive Guards
- Robert Hunt, Louisiana
- Damien Lewis, LSU
- Netane Muti, Fresno State
- John Simpson, Clemson
- Shane Lemieux, Oregon
damien lewis pancake pic.twitter.com/5WjionIAnu— josh houtz (@houtz) January 23, 2020
Centers
- Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
- Matt Hennessy, Temple
- Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
- Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
- Nick Harris, Washington
how can the dolphins upgrade the center position? with lots and lots of hennessey pic.twitter.com/kYpXHCAnNz— josh houtz (@houtz) February 28, 2020
DEFENSE
EDGE
- Chase Young, Ohio State
- A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
- Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
- K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU
- Josh Uche, Michigan
No, this isn’t the same clip. Another strip sack for Young. Now up to 7.0 sacks this season. pic.twitter.com/phxO6rauwG— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) September 21, 2019
Defensive Tackles
- Derrick Brown, Auburn
- Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
- Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
- Russ Blacklock, TCU
- Marlon Davidson, Auburn
Derrick Brown (#5) + Marlon Davidson (#3) pic.twitter.com/Y2uV3aq3xi— The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) April 13, 2020
Linebackers
- Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
- Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
- Patrick Queen, LSU
- Zach Baun, Wisconsin
- Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State
how not to block isaiah simmons pic.twitter.com/8mmlb6cmWZ— josh houtz (@houtz) January 14, 2020
Cornerbacks
- Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State
- C.J. Henderson, Florida
- Jeff Gladney, TCU
- Kristian Fulton, LSU
- Jaylon Johnson, Utah
Jeffrey Okudah seals the game for the Buckeyes ⭕️-H‼️ pic.twitter.com/V9rwWJMJuR— CoachJay (@CoachJayCosme) December 2, 2018
Safeties
- Xavier McKinney, Alabama
- Ashtyn Davis, California
- Antoine Winfield Jr. Minnesota
- Grant Delpit, LSU
- Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois
ashtyn davis is a free-range safety with no added hormones or antibiotics. pic.twitter.com/aamO4BlNS8— josh houtz (@houtz) February 21, 2020
Josh Houtz wrote this article. Follow him on Twitter (@houtz)
