Josh Houtz’s 2020 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

Three more days....

By Josh Houtz
Alabama v Duke Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

There are only three days between now and the 2020 NFL Draft, so a lot could change before the Bengals are officially on the clock. With that said, I spent the last several months watching film and compiling my top players at each position. Sure, there may be some minor changes, but things shouldn’t change much between now and April.

Yes, this started as individual articles breaking down each position. I was able to do Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Defensive Backs, and Defensive lineman. However, as we inched closer and closer to the NFL draft, I realized it would never get done in time.

So, without further ado, here’s a look at my top-5 players at each position in the 2020 NFL draft.

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

  1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
  2. Joe Burrow, LSU
  3. Justin Herbert, Oregon
  4. Jordan Love, Utah State
  5. Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Running Backs

  1. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
  2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
  3. D’Andre Swift, Georgia
  4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
  5. Cam Akers, Florida State

Wide Receivers

  1. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
  2. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
  3. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
  4. Laviska Shenault, Colorado
  5. Justin Jefferson, LSU

Tight Ends

  1. Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
  2. Hunter Bryant, Washington
  3. Harrison Bryant, FAU
  4. Adam Trautman, Dayton
  5. Thaddeus Moss, LSU

Offensive Tackles

  1. Jedrick Wills Jr, Alabama
  2. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
  3. Andrew Thomas
  4. Mekhi Becton, Louisville
  5. Austin Jackson, USC

Offensive Guards

  1. Robert Hunt, Louisiana
  2. Damien Lewis, LSU
  3. Netane Muti, Fresno State
  4. John Simpson, Clemson
  5. Shane Lemieux, Oregon

Centers

  1. Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
  2. Matt Hennessy, Temple
  3. Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
  4. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
  5. Nick Harris, Washington

DEFENSE

EDGE

  1. Chase Young, Ohio State
  2. A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
  3. Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
  4. K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU
  5. Josh Uche, Michigan

Defensive Tackles

  1. Derrick Brown, Auburn
  2. Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
  3. Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
  4. Russ Blacklock, TCU
  5. Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Linebackers

  1. Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
  2. Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
  3. Patrick Queen, LSU
  4. Zach Baun, Wisconsin
  5. Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

Cornerbacks

  1. Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State
  2. C.J. Henderson, Florida
  3. Jeff Gladney, TCU
  4. Kristian Fulton, LSU
  5. Jaylon Johnson, Utah

Safeties

  1. Xavier McKinney, Alabama
  2. Ashtyn Davis, California
  3. Antoine Winfield Jr. Minnesota
  4. Grant Delpit, LSU
  5. Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

