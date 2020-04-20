The Splash Zone 4/20/20: Should Dolphins Take A Look At Leonard Fournette?

Apparently the Jaguars are open to shopping Leonard Fournette. They have had some trade discussions with teams and could potentially use the running back as part of a trade up during the draft. So should Miami take a look at Fournette? According to reports, the Dolphins are one of the teams that have inquired about the running back, but I would honestly prefer one of the backs coming out in the draft this week.

Should Dolphins pursue Fournette?

