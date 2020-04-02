Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/02/2020

The Phinsider Question Of The Day is with all the medical news coming out about former Alabama Crimson Tides Tua Tagovailoa medical reports coming back with news that he’s healed and basically ready to go come draft day do you trust the medical reports enough to take such a huge gamble?

All quarterbacks transitioning from college to the pros come with a question mark. Many a first rounder have come and gone and most with names that we can’t even remember. But in this case Tua is no normal quarterback in the first round. Tua is a quarterback, not unlike many others, returning from an injury but in this case it’s a serious hip injury.

Medicine has come a long way since the days of Bo Jackson who had to retire due to a hip dislocation that eventually became a degenerative hip. It’s not uncommon for someone to suffer from this condition following a hip injury. The condition eventually leads to either the cartilage or the bone self degrading to the point where the hip must be replaced.

For most of us, especially if we are young, this would not affect us living a long healthy life but it would cost us any sort of professional athletic gig. If Tua was more of an old school quarterback who’s hit’s you could limit you might go with the doctors word and roll with the guy knowing that you could focus on protecting him but Tua is not that guy. He’s going to run all over the place and eventually take some serious hits to that hip again.

While I am sure that he and which ever NFL club he winds up with will do all they can to protect the hip via special pads, etc... additional hits to a once injured hip only increase the odds of something going wrong again and a second or third injury to the hip could spell the end of his career. I assume either way he will be fine because he’s going to still go high in the draft to someone and if he’s smart with whatever guaranteed monies he receives he should be good for a man of his age financially. Save your money kid!

But the question remains, are you willing to take the risk knowing that the kid no doubt has talent but also comes with big long term (or possibly short term) medical questions?

