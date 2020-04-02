Tua Tagovailoa participates in voluntarily medical re-check, receives ‘overwhelmingly positive’ results

We are officially three weeks away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and there’s still plenty of questions to be answered.

One of those questions is at quarterback, where tons of uncertainty remains on all of the draft’s top signal-callers. Will the Dolphins trade up for LSU QB Joe Burrow? Will they stay at #5 and draft Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, or Jordan Love? Or maybe they feel pressure from the Los Angeles Chargers and trade up for the QB they covet.

Lots of questions will be answered.

But one question, however, was answered today during a medical re-check for one of the draft’s top prospects. A prospect who has the potential to be a once-in-a-generation QB-if he can stay healthy, of course.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa participated in a medical re-check today, and the results were ‘overwhelmingly positive.’

From me and @RapSheet: Today, #Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa participated voluntarily in a medical re-check facilitated by the NFL Combine with an independent doctor that was selected by NFL team physicians, per Tua’s reps. Results were "were overwhelmingly positive." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 2, 2020

This comes a day after Tua Tagovailoa sat down with ESPN and said he was ‘100%’ and ‘ready to go out and play.’

Yes, I know there’s a Civil War among the Dolphins fan base currently as to which QB the team will draft. Heck, some still think Miami will pass on this year’s class, and continue down the path with Josh Rosen. I don’t see that happening, though I hope the team is smart enough to let Rosen compete with whoever the rookie QB might be.

I’m not going to pretend to know which QB Miami truly has an interest in. But they’ve now been linked to Burrow, Tagovailoa, Herbert, and Love. One of those guys will be a Dolphin in 21 days. Which one will remain a mystery until the Dolphins are on the clock.

the way tua uses his eyes to manipulate the safety is a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/kQ1XiUld0h — josh houtz (@houtz) April 2, 2020

If it were me, however, the answer would be simple. Yes, you call Cincinnati and see what it might take to move up. But assuming Joe Burrow is an untouchable asset, I would immediately turn my attention to Tua. And if that means the Dolphins must trade up to assure themselves the QB they covet, so be it.

Tua Tagovailoa, no matter what.