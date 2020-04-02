Phinsider Radio: The latest NFL Draft rumors and how the Coronavirus could impact the Dolphins draft plans

As we push through the most crucial offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history Jake Mendel (@JMendel94), and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio Jake Mendel (@JMendel94), and I (@Houtz) discuss the latest on the Dolphins QB rumors and how the 2020 NFL draft is going to be affected by the Coronavirus. Will the Dolphins take a chance on Tua Tagovailoa, despite not being able to meet with him face to face? Do the Joe Burrow trade rumors have legs, and what might a trade look like to land the Heisman Trophy winner?

We then shift our focus to Xavien Howard, who’s name is once again being leaked in trade rumors. Is this smoke, or could the Dolphins move on from the shutdown cornerback now that Byron Jones is in the mix? How could that affect Miami’s draft plans, and what would realistic compensation be for the 26-year-old corner?

Next, we talk about the NFL Draft and Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor. Is he a better prospect than Saquon Barkley? One NFL site seems to think so. Should the Dolphins draft him at 18? Or let the board fall in a loaded draft class? Could the Dolphins have interest in Jordan Love and J.K Dobbins, or were they just doing their due diligence before NFL facilities closed?

Lastly, we remind our listeners to remain safe in these troubling times. And to always practice proper hand-washing, social distancing, and remember to tell your family you love them each and every day.

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

