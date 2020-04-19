Clint Clearwater’s 2020 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

First off, I hope everyone is safe and healthy. This whole quarantine thing has been both crazy and hard to believe. My wife is a registered nurse (she works part time) but has really been on the front lines of this pandemic and it’s been a little nerve racking. So, I am a little bias, but I just want to say, all the medical professionals out are real life heroes risking their health and well being for strangers; they are amazing people and you forever have my thanks. Now to sports, thank goodness the draft is still happening, I am so starved for sports..... the other day I re-watched the wildcat game in New England (amazing game haha). Anyways, I cannot wait for Thursday, I will get my final big board posted soon, along with my final mock draft and we can all enjoy the 2020 NFL Draft. Please check out my positional rankings below and feel free to comment below. Thanks for reading!

QB

1. Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

3. Justin Herbert, Oregon

4. Jordan Love, Utah St.

5. Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB

1. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio St.

2. D’Andre Swift, Georgia

3. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

4. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

5. Cam Akers, Florida St

WR

1. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

2. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

3. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

4. Justin Jefferson, LSU

5. Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona St.

T-5. Laviska Shenault, Colorado

TE

1. Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

2. Hunter Bryant, Washington

3. Colby Parkinson, Stanford

4. Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

5. Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OT

1. Jedrick Willis, Alabama

2. Andrew Thomas, Georgia

3. Mekhi Becton, Lousiville

4. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

5. Josh Jones, Houston

T-5. Austin Jackson, USC

G

1. Shane Lemieux, Oregon

2. Solomon Kindley, Georgia

3. Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame

4. Ben Bredeson, Michigan

5. Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

C

1. Llyod Cushenberry, LSU

2. Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

3. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

4. Keith Ismael, San Diego St.

5. Jake Hansen, Oregon

DE

1. Chase Young, Ohio St.

2. A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

3. Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn St.

4. K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

5. Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DT

1. Derrick Brown, Auburn

2. Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

3. Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

4. Ross Blacklock, TCU

5. Jordan Elliott, Missouri

LB

1. Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

2. Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

3. Patrick Queen, LSU

4. Zack Baun, Wisconsin

5. Terrell Lewis, Alabama

T-5. Bradlee Anae, Utah

CB

1. Jeff Okudah, Ohio St.

2. CJ Henderson, Florida

3. Jaylon Johnson, Utah

4. Jeff Gladney, TCU

5. Kristian Fulton, LSU

S

1. Xavier McKinney, Alabama

2. Grant Delpit, LSU

3. Antoine Winfield, Minnesota

4. Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

5. Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne