Dolphins trim roster ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins announced six roster moves on Saturday, trimming their roster ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. The club waived linebacker Jake Carlock, linebacker Jamal Davis II, wide receiver Andy Jones, cornerback Linden Stephens, defensive tackle Gerald Willis, and wide receiver Terry Wright. The moves bring Miami’s roster to 72 players.

In the offseason, the NFL allows clubs to carry up to 90 players on their roster. The in-season limit, with just 53 players allowed on the roster, goes into effect at the end of the preseason in August.

The Dolphins make the move to free roster spots as they prepared for a busy Draft next week. Miami currently has 14 picks over the three-day selection process, so freeing up roster space was a requirement. Miami can now select and sign all 14 players, plus have room to sign undrafted free agents immediately following the Draft.

Miami could continue to make roster moves to add additional space if they feel it is necessary.

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, with the first round featuring three picks for the Dolphins. It continues through Saturday night.