Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/16/2020

So the Phinsider Question Of The Day...I know you are going to be so surprised, is once again about a quarterback and yet another rumor. The funny thing about rumors in the NFL is that 99 percent of them are just made up by some fool in the media because he needs something to write about or it’s a fake leak from a team to throw people off. This one is probably a result of the former but you never know because sometimes you hear a rumor, think “That will never happen!” and then by God it happens, blindsiding everyone except for those that “chose” to believe the rumor because they wanted it to be true.

This is one of those that I hope is not true but since I am out of material I figured it would be a fun experiment to throw the idea out there and see what Miami Dolphins fans thought. So the rumor is based on the fact that the Dallas Cowboys are having a hard time coming to an agreement with their starting quarterback Dak Prescott. The actual rumor is that the Dolphins or maybe it’s the Cowboys are trying to work a trade (which if true I would suspect would have to be agreed on by Dak and an outline for a new contract that he and his agent approve would have to be part of the agreement) for Prescott. The rumor that I have read in a few places had different compensation going back to the Cowboys but most of them think that the deal is for a first a third and Xavian Howard. So I see Howard being worth at least a first and a third himself so that’s a lot unless you think he’s your guy/long term answer at quarterback and then maybe it’s a bargain.

There are people here that love his play and others that probably want nothing to do with anything ex-Cowboys given some of our past history with such. That being said, if there was even an ounce of truth to this “rumor” is this a deal that you would pull the trigger on? Is this a deal that you would not touch no matter the compensation or is this a deal that you would try and work but maybe for a different mix in the compensation? Some will ask why would the Dolphins trade for someone else’s starter, at least this is a question that I saw raised on Twitter. I think the answer is simple. If the guy has a few years of success in the NFL then you at least know what you are getting. When you draft a guy you NEVER know, especially with quarterbacks what you are going to get. Assuming that if Miami would prefer to draft a guy instead and assuming that it’s someone that they take with one of their first round picks it’s hard to forget that of all the positions picked in the first round no other position has a huge failure rate more than the position of Quarterback. I suspect it will always be like that unless you have a year where the whole first round class of Quarterbacks are Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck and we saw how long Luck lasted so...

With my luck lately he will sign some monster deal with the Cowboys right before this posts but if not please give me or us I should say, your thoughts below.

And for those of you that get a bit fired up over our question of the day (which I have now seen a few times and thus this paragraph), this is our live thread and these questions are just for fun and meant to be light hearted even if it's a real question with real possible implications. In times like we are living in now it might be a good time for everyone to remember that while we love our sports and they are for many of us our number one hobby, they are at the end of the day just that, a hobby and while it gives you something to look forward to and cheer for and sometimes be sad over that's all it is. This is coming from a guy that grew up in a house where Dolphins and Canes football along with fishing were like our religion.

