Former Dolphins stars team up to provide COVID-19 relief

The world at large is enduring an unprecedented struggle amidst a global pandemic, and four Miami Dolphins legends are doing their part to give relief to those in need. Aside from playing for the aqua and orange many years ago, Don Shula, Kim Bokamper, John Offerdahl, and Bob Brudzinski all share one thing in common that makes them uniquely suited to help during the current hardships: they’re all famous restaurant proprietors.

According to MiamiDolphins.com, “Offerdahl (Offerdahl’s Off-The-Grill), Bokamper (Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill), Brudzinski (Bru’s Room Sports Grill) and legendary Coach Don Shula have teamed up to provide lunch and dinner options to the most at-risk.”

The article continues:

The program, made possible by a $250,000 grant from Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross through the Miami Dolphins Foundation, lays the groundwork for a multi-faceted program designed to keep as many people fed as possible, all while keeping food service industry workers employed. In order to apply for emergency meal kits, interested non-profit organizations may email FEEDTHENEEDSouthFlorida@gmail.com. Once the organization and their request are vetted, they will be notified as to the specifics of meal drop-offs pending need and available funds.

Discussing the program Offerdahl explained, “The magnitude of the impact of both the health and economic crisis on our most vulnerable populations cannot be overstated.” The five-time Pro Bowl linebacker continued, “Many of these individuals simply do not have the resources and the physical means to provide food for their families. This grant is an initial step towards a much broader effort to help at-risk populations, all while keeping food service employees working.”

The legendary team-up is bringing pre-wrapped food to first responders, healthcare organizations, and non-profits. To ensure proper hygienic standards and continued social distancing, the meals are left at a designated drop-off location where organizations can claim them and distribute accordingly.

The article concludes, “To support these efforts, go to www.handofffoundation.org to make a 100% tax-deductible donation. Money will feed the needs of 1st responders, healthcare workers, as well as vulnerable families in our communities right here in South Florida.”