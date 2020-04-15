Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Bill Belichick addresses current state of Patriots’ quarterback depth chart - Pats Pulpit

New England nears the NFL draft with a depth chart of two at quarterback.





Finding True Value in the NFL Draft - Gang Green Nation

In the early 1990s a Dallas Cowboys executive named Mike McCoy started a research project. McCoy studied past trades in the NFL Draft and used his background as an engineer to convert this...





SB Nation Writers Mock: Buffalo Bills would take Yetur Gross-Matos to improve pass rush - Buffalo Rumblings

In a Diggs-less world, Buffalo doesn’t upgrade at WR in Round 1.

AFC NORTH:

4 tight ends the Ravens could target in the draft - Baltimore Beatdown

Options to fill the void left by Hayden Hurst





Which positions can the Steelers NOT address in the 2020 NFL draft? - Behind the Steel Curtain

With so much talk about which positions the Steelers need to take, which one could the Steelers get by without drafting another player?





Gil Brandt ranks Joe Burrow as top prospect in NFL Draft, compares him to Peyton Manning - Cincy Jungle

"Burrow has enough ability to start and take a team to the playoffs."





Cleveland Browns: Details emerging on new uniforms - Dawgs By Nature

Uni Watch’s Paul Lukas shares some info on team’s latest redesign.

AFC SOUTH:

Bill Barnwell Examines The Brandin Cooks Trade - Battle Red Blog

ESPN’s professional football writing man writes about the Cooks trade.





2020 NFL Draft Scouting Report Houston Josh Jones - Music City Miracles

Josh Jones | OT | Houston

Height: 6-5

Weight: 319

Player Profile





Jaguars’ plan to acquire players to stop the run has been clear - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars made it a pointed effort to shore up their run defense, and could continue to do so during 2020 NFL Draft.





The Athletic’s Dane Brugler Projects the Colts to Select a New QB to WR Duo in his Mock Draft 5.0 - Stampede Blue

According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler (subscription), the Indianapolis Colts could have the franchise’s next great quarterback to wide receiver combination by selecting Utah State quarterback J...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos among teams looking to trade up in the first round - Mile High Report

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is reporting that the Denver Broncos is among three teams he has heard are looking to make a move up in the first round.





Chargers News: PFF believes the Bolts need to avoid Justin Herbert - Bolts From The Blue

Opinions vary on the former Oregon signal-caller.





Raiders: 8 WRs they could target on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft - Silver And Black Pride

A sample of receivers that Mike Mayock could be looking at from the fourth round to free agency





How a botched play ended a Kansas City Chiefs dynasty - Arrowhead Pride

Remembering one of the greatest Chiefs squads in history — and how great acting might have ended its chance to appear in a third Super Bowl.

NFC EAST:

Think big — did Giants GM Dave Gettleman drop a draft hint on Monday? - Big Blue View

Takeaways as Gettleman, assistant GM Kevin Abrams speak to media





2020 NFL Draft: Five burners the Eagles could target in later rounds - Bleeding Green Nation

Speed kills... finding those murderers that could fall...





Five bold 2020 NFL draft predictions for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Get ready for some surprises at the NFL draft.





NFL Draft Discussion: When Should Need Trump Talent? - Hogs Haven

It’s getting close!!!!!

NFC NORTH:

Is Henry Ruggs an all-time outlier? Inside a deep and deeply weird 2020 receiver class - Acme Packing Company

Successful receivers in the NFL tend to follow a blueprint. So who fits that mold in the 2020 class? We use historical checkpoints to identify the safe and scary prospects in the draft.





Damon Harrison wanted out of Lions trade, was ‘hell-bent’ on leaving Detroit - Pride Of Detroit

It sounds like Damon Harrison never really wanted to be a Detroit Lion.





Grading Ryan Pace’s First Round Draft Picks - Windy City Gridiron

In this seven-part series we’re asking you guys to grade each round of Ryan Pace’s drafts through the years.





Vikings Mock v4.13 - Daily Norseman

Planet Theory

NFC SOUTH:

Taysom Hill’s future with New Orleans Saints still unknown - Canal Street Chronicles

NFL transactions have grinded to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Hill’s unsigned contract remains the Saints’ only unfinished business outside of the draft.





Report: Falcons one of 3 teams hot to trade up in 2020 NFL Draft - The Falcoholic

Smokescreen season or earnest interest? We’ll know soon enough.





Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to sign 4-year, $64M extension - Cat Scratch Reader

The extension will make Run-CMC the highest-paid running back in NFL history.





Buccaneers Draft Profile: S, Ashtyn Davis - Bucs Nation

A lot of Bucs draft talk has been about the offense, but could the team look to add some safety help on day two?

NFC WEST:

49ers re-sign veteran cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and Jason Verrett to one-year deals - Niners Nation

San Francisco brings back some depth at cornerback





Kenneth Murray has all the makings to be a star in the NFL - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals and Vance Joseph have a type at linebacker.

One of the best matches for the type of linebacker that Joseph covets is Kenneth Murray.





How Seahawks lower financial risk by trading down for players like Marquise Blair and Rashaad Penny - Field Gulls

Sunday I took a look at how much cap space the Seattle Seahawks will need in order to sign the members of their 2020 draft class. While the actual amount of cap space the team will need is subject...





Los Angeles Rams sign Austin MacGinis, former XFL kicker - Turf Show Times

MacGinnis is second kicker added by Rams on Monday