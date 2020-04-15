Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Bill Belichick addresses current state of Patriots’ quarterback depth chart - Pats Pulpit
New England nears the NFL draft with a depth chart of two at quarterback.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Finding True Value in the NFL Draft - Gang Green Nation
In the early 1990s a Dallas Cowboys executive named Mike McCoy started a research project. McCoy studied past trades in the NFL Draft and used his background as an engineer to convert this...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
SB Nation Writers Mock: Buffalo Bills would take Yetur Gross-Matos to improve pass rush - Buffalo Rumblings
In a Diggs-less world, Buffalo doesn’t upgrade at WR in Round 1.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
4 tight ends the Ravens could target in the draft - Baltimore Beatdown
Options to fill the void left by Hayden Hurst
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Which positions can the Steelers NOT address in the 2020 NFL draft? - Behind the Steel Curtain
With so much talk about which positions the Steelers need to take, which one could the Steelers get by without drafting another player?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Gil Brandt ranks Joe Burrow as top prospect in NFL Draft, compares him to Peyton Manning - Cincy Jungle
"Burrow has enough ability to start and take a team to the playoffs."
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Details emerging on new uniforms - Dawgs By Nature
Uni Watch’s Paul Lukas shares some info on team’s latest redesign.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Bill Barnwell Examines The Brandin Cooks Trade - Battle Red Blog
ESPN’s professional football writing man writes about the Cooks trade.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
2020 NFL Draft Scouting Report Houston Josh Jones - Music City Miracles
Josh Jones | OT | Houston
Height: 6-5
Weight: 319
Player Profile
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars’ plan to acquire players to stop the run has been clear - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars made it a pointed effort to shore up their run defense, and could continue to do so during 2020 NFL Draft.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler Projects the Colts to Select a New QB to WR Duo in his Mock Draft 5.0 - Stampede Blue
According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler (subscription), the Indianapolis Colts could have the franchise’s next great quarterback to wide receiver combination by selecting Utah State quarterback J...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos among teams looking to trade up in the first round - Mile High Report
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is reporting that the Denver Broncos is among three teams he has heard are looking to make a move up in the first round.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: PFF believes the Bolts need to avoid Justin Herbert - Bolts From The Blue
Opinions vary on the former Oregon signal-caller.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders: 8 WRs they could target on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft - Silver And Black Pride
A sample of receivers that Mike Mayock could be looking at from the fourth round to free agency
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
How a botched play ended a Kansas City Chiefs dynasty - Arrowhead Pride
Remembering one of the greatest Chiefs squads in history — and how great acting might have ended its chance to appear in a third Super Bowl.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Think big — did Giants GM Dave Gettleman drop a draft hint on Monday? - Big Blue View
Takeaways as Gettleman, assistant GM Kevin Abrams speak to media
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
2020 NFL Draft: Five burners the Eagles could target in later rounds - Bleeding Green Nation
Speed kills... finding those murderers that could fall...
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Five bold 2020 NFL draft predictions for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys
Get ready for some surprises at the NFL draft.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
NFL Draft Discussion: When Should Need Trump Talent? - Hogs Haven
It’s getting close!!!!!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Is Henry Ruggs an all-time outlier? Inside a deep and deeply weird 2020 receiver class - Acme Packing Company
Successful receivers in the NFL tend to follow a blueprint. So who fits that mold in the 2020 class? We use historical checkpoints to identify the safe and scary prospects in the draft.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Damon Harrison wanted out of Lions trade, was ‘hell-bent’ on leaving Detroit - Pride Of Detroit
It sounds like Damon Harrison never really wanted to be a Detroit Lion.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Grading Ryan Pace’s First Round Draft Picks - Windy City Gridiron
In this seven-part series we’re asking you guys to grade each round of Ryan Pace’s drafts through the years.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings Mock v4.13 - Daily Norseman
Planet Theory
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Taysom Hill’s future with New Orleans Saints still unknown - Canal Street Chronicles
NFL transactions have grinded to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Hill’s unsigned contract remains the Saints’ only unfinished business outside of the draft.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Report: Falcons one of 3 teams hot to trade up in 2020 NFL Draft - The Falcoholic
Smokescreen season or earnest interest? We’ll know soon enough.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to sign 4-year, $64M extension - Cat Scratch Reader
The extension will make Run-CMC the highest-paid running back in NFL history.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers Draft Profile: S, Ashtyn Davis - Bucs Nation
A lot of Bucs draft talk has been about the offense, but could the team look to add some safety help on day two?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers re-sign veteran cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and Jason Verrett to one-year deals - Niners Nation
San Francisco brings back some depth at cornerback
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Kenneth Murray has all the makings to be a star in the NFL - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals and Vance Joseph have a type at linebacker.
One of the best matches for the type of linebacker that Joseph covets is Kenneth Murray.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How Seahawks lower financial risk by trading down for players like Marquise Blair and Rashaad Penny - Field Gulls
Sunday I took a look at how much cap space the Seattle Seahawks will need in order to sign the members of their 2020 draft class. While the actual amount of cap space the team will need is subject...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Los Angeles Rams sign Austin MacGinis, former XFL kicker - Turf Show Times
MacGinnis is second kicker added by Rams on Monday
Loading comments...