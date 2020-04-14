Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/14/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is of course about a quarterback again. But this time it’s about a guy that no one has probably ever heard of or if you have you know little about. As many of you know I lived in Denton Texas for a long time and had many friends that either worked at or graduated from the University Of North Texas there in Denton. Well they have a quarterback entering the draft this year. The kids name is Mason Fine. Mason fine is the most prolific high school passer to ever play in the state of Oklahoma, a state that has turned out more than a couple of good quarterbacks over the years.

Fines numbers in high school are impressive, 9,222 passing yards, 124 touchdowns, 342 yards passing per game, 580 passes completed of 869 attempts and 13 interceptions. These are stats from just his junior and senior season, just two seasons, oh and in addition to those stats he also ran for 1,145 yards. Rushing alone he accounted for 20 additional touchdowns and had three 100 plus yard games in those two years.

In four years at N. Texas he racked up similarly impressive stats with over 12,000 yards passing and 93 touchdowns to 34 interceptions with his touchdown to interception rate getting better each of his four years as a starter. The kid would be a slam dunk going into the NFL and talked about among the top two or three guys with one exception, he’s only 5-10. This, assuming that he is not going to grow any more would make him the shortest quarterback in the NFL, one inch shorter than the Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson.

So this brings me to the question, is this a kid that you go ahead and spend a late round pick on due to his obvious athletic skills to see what he’s got at the NFL level or do you just ignore him because of his height? I see this kid doing one of three things, he surprises everyone and despite his lack of height he still manages to make it as a starter in the NFL or he fails and is out of the league in a few years and probably becomes a starter in the CFL or some smart GM sees his athleticism and versatility making him valuable in different situations and thus drafts him...did I mention that he can also punt? He sounds like the kind of guy that the hoodie goes out and gets and makes a star out of somehow.

