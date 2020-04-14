Phinsider Radio: Latest on the Miami Dolphins draft plans

As we push through the most crucial offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history, Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN), Jake Mendel (@JMendel94), and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake and I are joined by Matthew Cannata to discuss the latest on the Miami Dolphins and what he’s hearing heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

First, we discuss whether or not the Dolphins have an interest in LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Could Miami trade up? What might the draft compensation look like? Is he the missing piece in Miami, and would the Bengals be willing to part ways with the Heisman Trophy Winner?

Next, we discuss Tua Tagovailoa. Are the Dolphins concerned about his injury history? Is he still the quarterback Miami covets, or is Justin Herbert, the new leader in the clubhouse? Maybe, Miami should trade up for ‘The Left Arm of God’? Are the smoke and mirrors surrounding the Dolphins’ interest in Herbert that, or is this the perfect smokescreen? And what about Utah State QB Jordan Love? Miami rushed him and J.K. Dobbins in before the league shut down NFL facilities, but very little has been leaked surrounding the promising young QB.

We then try to figure out what Miami should do with the remainder of their first-round picks and what positions they have to address on day one of the NFL draft.

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

