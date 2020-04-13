Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/13/2020

The Phinsider Question Of The Day is what player on the Miami Dolphins roster do you expect to have a “break out” season in 2020 (assuming we have football)? Las year we saw DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki both become good to great targets. DeVante Parker finally started to show what was expected of him when he was drafted and Mike Gesicki became a potent weapon, especially against smaller and shorter members of the secondary. You can pick a guy that is and was on last seasons roster or even someone that we signed as a free agent.

Please use this live thread to discuss anything you wish from the days topic to of course your Miami Dolphins to whatever your kid/grand-kids are up to these days. Please remember to not delve in to any topics that involve religion or politics for obvious reasons. Other than that its up to you so long as you are following the sites rules.