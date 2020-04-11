Every throw from Tua Tagovailoa’s Virtual Pro Day

We are now officially ‘Bob Griese’ days away from the 2020 NFL draft, and it feels like we’ve been waiting a lifetime.

As we know, the Dolphins head into the draft with three first-round selections and six in the top-70. The first two days should be exciting, to say the least.

One of those picks will (IMO) be used to address the Quarterback position. And there’s one QB that has slowly become the talk of the 2020 draft, for better or worse.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa remains the x-factor in this year’s class. Not only for the Miami Dolphins but for the potential impact he can on the rest of the first-round.

On Thursday, Tua held a virtual pro day that was later sent to all 32-NFL teams. The video, which showcased 72 throws according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, can be seen below.

Some won’t be impressed by the throws, which is fair. Others will see a player that many believed might never play football again, look as impressive as before.

We should find out soon enough how the Dolphins feel about the star QB from Alabama.