Dolphins 2020 draft needs: Closer look at the offensive line

The Miami Dolphins head into the 2020 NFL Draft with several needs that must be addressed if the team really is going to move forward after last year’s roster tear-down. The biggest area of need may be the offensive line, where the Dolphins have struggled for years even with Pro Bowl caliber players having been on the line. It is an odd area of weakness for the franchise, despite player and coaching changes, and it is an area of weakness where the Dolphins have to find an answer.

The Dolphins added free agent offensive linemen Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras this offseason. Flowers, signed from the Washington Redskins, likely slides into the starting left guard position while Karras, formerly of the New England Patriots, becomes the team’s starting center. Returning for the team are Julién Davenport at left tackle, Michael Deiter at right guard, and Jesse Davis at right tackle. Behind them, the team has Shaq Calhoun, Danny Isidora, and Keaton Sutherland on the interior and Adam Pankey at tackle.

Miami is expected to attack the offensive line in the Draft, with tackle the most likely primary target. If the Dolphins can add a player to replace Davis at right tackle, they can move Davis back into a guard position, a move that adds competition to the position with Flowers, Davis, Deiter, Calhoun, and Isidora all fighting for starting roles. An upgrade over Davenport at left guard should be a priority for the team, allowing Davenport to either slide to right tackle or become the team’s swing tackle.

The 2020 NFL Draft is deep at tackle this year, with players like Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, and Houston’s Josh Jones all potential first-round picks, while USC’s Austin Jackson, Auburn’s Prince Tega Wanogho, TCU’s Lucas Niang, and Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland all late first- or second-round options.

Jumping to the interior, Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz, Ohio State’s Jonah Jackson, LSU’s Lloyd Cushenberry, and Temple’s Matt Hennessy all headline the group.

Miami’s offensive line needs some attention during the Draft, and this year, with the Dolphins’ 14 total picks and the depth at the position group, is the right year for that need.