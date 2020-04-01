Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/01/2020

The Phinsider Question Of The Day is if the stories/rumors/smoke screen that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants the Phins to draft Joe Burrow at all costs are true and not some sort of ruse/smoke screen, what would you as a fan be willing to give up to trade up and grab him with the first pick in the draft? In this draft alone we have three first round picks (5th, 18th, 26th), two second rounders (39th, 56th), a third rounder (70th), a fourth rounder (141st-comp. picks), three fifth rounders (153rd, 154th, 173rd), a sixth rounder (185th) and three seventh rounders (227th, 246th, 251st-comp pick). The following year they will follow that up with an additional two first rounders and two second rounders as well as their normal picks in the five other rounds.

Keep in mind that compensatory picks cannot be traded (one of those stupid NFL rules) but the team is still well stocked with plenty of ammunition to move up and down in the draft as they see fit. So what’s Burrow worth to you or is it all too high a price to pay for a guy that is unproven at this level, could not even break in to the starting role at Ohio State (thus the transfer to LSU) and only has one really good year under his belt while being surrounded by possibly the most talented team in the nation?

