Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Matthew Slater: Patriots need ‘to find a new identity’ - Pats Pulpit

The team captain spoke about the challenges facing New England during a recent conference call.





Are we starting to see NFL teams move away from three wide receiver groupings? - Gang Green Nation

The NFL is now a league where most plays have at least three wide receivers on the field. A website called Sharp Football Stats keeps track of personnel groupings. They found that NFL offenses in...





Buffalo Bills’ fan confidence is sky-high following initial free-agency period - Buffalo Rumblings

You could say we Digg the work they’ve been doing.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens sign DE Derek Wolfe to a one-year deal - Baltimore Beatdown

Ravens replace the Michael Brockers move with another playmaker





Jalen Hurts or Jameis Winston, which QB would Steelers fans prefer? - Behind the Steel Curtain

Jameis Winston is the established veteran, but is Jalen Hurts worth the investment?





NFL Draft Film Room: The best throws of Joe Burrow’s historic 2019 season - Cincy Jungle

Burrow made some ridiculous plays on his journey to a National Championship last season.





Cleveland Browns: Whither Rashard Higgins? - Dawgs By Nature

Depressed wide receiver market could see free agent make a return engagement with the Browns.

AFC SOUTH:

2020 NFL Draft: Who Are Your Targets For The Texans? - Battle Red Blog

Grab your pen and paper. Hop on the YouTube. It’s scouting time.





Checking in on the status of the Titans roster as we wait for more free agency news - Music City Miracles

Taking inventory of the current Titans roster.





What is the most painful thing you would do to make sure the Jacksonville Jaguars play football in 2020? - Big Cat Country

Sports are not happening at an alarming rate, folks.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA cancelled their season on a dime as did the XFL. The NHL suspended play almost immediately, as did MLS...





Film Room: Colts take a shot on former All-Pro Xavier Rhodes - Stampede Blue

Can the Colts get the All-Pro version of Rhodes in Indy?

AFC WEST:

“The Broncos are a team that are going to surprise everybody in 2020” - Mile High Report

Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab loves what the Broncos have done this offseason.





Chargers Draft News: Bolts meet with Oregon QB Justin Herbert - Bolts From The Blue

The 2020 Rose Bowl MVP also has a meeting scheduled with the Raiders





Utah State QB Jordan Love being connected to Raiders in NFL draft - Silver And Black Pride

Rookie QB talk is heating up, starting with Utah State





Report: Chiefs have less than $200 in salary cap space - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs either have less than 200 bucks in cap space — or are over the cap by more than $2 million. Which is it?

NFC EAST:

Blake Martinez: Giants’ DC Patrick Graham “smartest coach I’ve ever been around” - Big Blue View

Linebacker excited about possibilities with new team





The Eagles wide receivers are not as bad as you think they are - Bleeding Green Nation

On the bright side ...





It’s very interesting that the Dallas Cowboys have signed two kickers in free agency - Blogging The Boys

Maybe two is better than one?





Rumor: Redskins are “Open” to Trading out of Number Two Spot - Hogs Haven

This debate has raged for months - To Trade or Not to Trade...that is the question.

NFC NORTH:

Packers’ contract with Devin Funchess worth $2.5 million plus extra $3.75M in incentives - Acme Packing Company

The soon-to-be Packers receiver could actually earn more in incentives than the base value of his deal if he has a huge season in 2020.





NFL Draft scouting report: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts - Pride Of Detroit

For the third straight year, an atypical Oklahoma prospect with a chip on his shoulder enters the league ready to prove his doubters wrong at the next level.





Mocking the Mocks: A roundup of recent Bears mock drafts - Windy City Gridiron

We spotlight several recent mock drafts to see how the "experts" have the Bears picking.





Davis: Vikings “likely not considering” drafting Trevon Diggs - Daily Norseman

I bet you can guess why

NFC SOUTH:

4 free agent wide receivers the Saints should consider immediately - Canal Street Chronicles

Here are four names the Saints should consider as their new WR3.





Hayden Hurst hopes to become the latest TE to have success in Dirk Koetter’s offense - The Falcoholic

Hurst has a real shot to follow in the footsteps of Cameron Brate and Austin Hooper.





Thank you Cam Newton, for everything - Cat Scratch Reader

After nine years of winning football and thrilling us as fans, it’s only appropriate to express appreciation for No. 1.





Why Ndamukong Suh was worth bringing back for the Buccaneers - Bucs Nation

With all the debate surrounding Suh’s contract signing, I’m here to show you why his impact isn’t always on the stat sheet.

NFC WEST:

Need for Speed: Is Henry Ruggs what the 49ers offense is missing? - Niners Nation

Could Ruggs be the key that unlocks the 49ers’ offensive potential in 2020?





Big WR Questions for Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

The mere vision of the Cardinals trotting out a spread offense where the 4 WRs across the formation are, in order of left to right: Hopkins—-Kirk—-Fitzgerald—-Lamb has me as euphoric as I was when...





What if there is no 2020 NFL season for Russell Wilson & the Seahawks - Field Gulls

Across the globe boredom has begun to set in as people grow weary of staying inside and social distancing in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This is no different for NFL players, many of whom...





The LA Rams’ offensive line problem isn’t as bad as it looks - Turf Show Times

Don’t assume they’re going to draft one early either.