2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dan Kadar continues to crush Dolphins picks in latest projection

A couple of days ago, we took a look at the latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft from SB Nation’s Dan Kadar, a projection that saw the Miami Dolphins select Justin Herbert with the fifth-overall pick after the Washington Redskins used the second pick on Tua Tagovailoa. Today, Kadar updated his mock draft and, while all three players selected by Miami are different than last week’s prediction, he continues to crush the picks for the Dolphins.

It is a little odd to agree this much with Kadar.

Kadar has the Redskins back to selecting Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, which leads to Miami adding Tagovailoa with the fifth pick. The selection makes sense for Miami, and, despite reports they are looking for a way to trade up to the first pick to secure Joe Burrow, probably gives the Dolphins their top target. Plus, as Kadar points out in his explanation, there are historical considerations when it comes to Miami passing on a quarterback for health reasons. “Tagovailoa got positive news about his health, but there still has to be some trepidation, especially considering Oregon’s Justin Herbert is a likely top-10 pick,” Kadar wites. “Then again, the last time the Dolphins passed on a quarterback because of injury concerns, it ended up being Drew Brees.”

The Dolphins come back on the clock with the 18th-overall selection, with Kadar turning to the defense for this pick. He has Miami adding LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson. Of the pick, Kadar writes, “You’ve heard it plenty of times this offseason: The Dolphins were the worst team in the NFL at sacking the quarterback last season, totaling just 23. By comparison, Shaq Barrett alone had 19.5 for the Buccaneers. Chaisson can rush standing up or with his hand down, and give head coach Brian Flores someone who can finally cause some havoc in the backfield.”

That pick really hits at two of Miami’s top three needs this offseason, with the third being offensive line upgrades. Where does Kadar look for the third of the Dolphins’ three picks on the Draft’s opening night? The offensive line, obviously.

With the 26th pick, Kadar projects Miami to add USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson. He writes, “The Dolphins can make a big leap if they come out of the first round this year with a starting quarterback and a starting left tackle. Jackson was considered a potential top-10 pick before the season, so there’s plenty of talent there.”

If Miami comes out of the first round of the Draft with a franchise quarterback - even if they decide to sit him for the year to make sure he is fully healthy while Ryan Fitzpatrick starts - along with a starting pass rusher and a starting left tackle, they will have had a potentially perfect first round. Kadar really is curshing it with Miami’s picks in his last few mock drafts.