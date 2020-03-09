REPORT: Tua Tagovailoa’s four-month scan ‘very good’ as he eyes Alabama Pro Day on April 9th

Today, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa met with doctors to find out whether or not he was ready to resume all football activities. And like we’ve seen throughout the majority of his rehabilitation process, Tagovailoa passed with flying colors.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa’s four-month scan was ‘very good with no concerns, as he will now begin to prepare himself for Alabama’s pro day on April 9th.

#Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa had his four-month scans today on his dislocated hip, and sources described them as “very good with no concerns.” Essentially, as positive as possible. Accordingly, he’ll now begin the slow progression of activity to get his body ready for play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2020

Tagovailoa is just one of many NFL draft prospects Miami has been linked to this offseason. The only difference, however, is that Tagovailoa plays the most critical position in football. A position that the Dolphins have been trying to address for the last twenty years. And with a top-5 draft pick and three first-round draft picks, the time is now to get ‘their guy.’

Most Dolphins fans have been screaming ‘Tank for Tua’ from every rooftop and high rise since the beginning of the 2019 NFL season. Then there’s the group of naysayers that believe he isn’t capable of playing a full NFL season and would prefer to kick the can later down the road to inevitably find the Dolphins QB of the future.

Neither side is right.

But now that Tua Tagovailoa has passed the most crucial hurdle of his NFL offseason, the smoke surrounding Miami’s interest—as we as others—-should begin to pick up.

If Tagovailoa was the guy since day one, the Dolphins should do everything they can to make sure he’s the future QB in South Florida.

#InTuaWeTrust

Now sit back, relax, and watch the comments section implode!