Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/05/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is how does the idea that the Miami Dolphins will most likely, at this point, despite who we sign, trade for or draft are probably going to roll with Ryan Fitzpatrick at starting quarterback stick with you? Are you okay with this idea while we groom the next guy? Do you think this is a good idea or is it a waste of a couple of more years while we rebuild? Am I the only one that feels like we have been in rebuild mode since Marino left?

