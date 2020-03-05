202 NFL Mock Draft: Daniel Jeremiah has Dolphins looking all offense in first round

The 2020 NFL Draft is seven weeks away. Over the next seven weeks, the rate of publication and updates to 2020 NFL Mock Drafts all around the web will increase, turning mock draft season into a whirlwind of everyone trying to predict the first round of the selection process. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his second mock of the year this week, updating his projection based on the NFL Scouting Combine results.

For the Miami Dolphins, he starts exactly where just about every mock draft starts, with the Dolphins using the fifth-overall pick on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He explains it simply, writing, “If Tua’s medical reports continue to come back clean, he won’t get out of the top five.”

Where is gets interesting for the Dolphins is with the second of their three first-round choices. While Miami likely needs to add pass rusher, running back, and secondary help, Jeremiah sees them getting Tagovailoa a familiar face to assist with his transition to the NFL. With the 18th pick, Jeremiah projects Miami to add Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Wide receiver does not seem like a huge need for Miami, but the opportunity to add Ruggs, who could be argues to be the best player available with the selection, and keep him paired with Tagovailoa, could be a great move for the Dolphins. Jeremiah writes, “The Dolphins have needs everywhere, but it would be fun to watch Ruggs reunite with Tua to ignite a stagnant offense.”

Keeping with the offensive theme, Jeremiah comes back with the third selection for Miami, the 26th overall, addressing the team’s needs on the offensive line. He has the Dolphins adding USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson. He explains, “The Dolphins can’t leave the first round without addressing the offensive line. Jackson is well-liked around the league.”

Would a Dolphins first round of Tagovailoa, Ruggs, and Jackson excite the fan base? Would it set up the team for a quick rebuild?