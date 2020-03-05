Phinsider Radio: The latest on the Miami Dolphins from the NFL Combine

As we head into the most critical offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history,Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Matthew Cannata and I discuss the latest news and rumors from the 2020 NFL combine.

Which Quarterback do the Dolphins have their eyes set on? Will they trade up for Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa? Or do they have their sights set on Justin Herbert or Jordan Love? Could they make a play at LSU QB Joe Burrow? We give you a behind the scenes look from the Combine in Indianapolis.

We then break down Free Agency and discuss which players Miami could be interested in as we approach Free Agency on March 18th. How does the Miami Herald report about Miami’s interest in Logan Ryan, Joe Thuney, and Devin McCourty play out? Could the Dolphins spend big money on Jadeveon Clowney or Yannick Ngakoue? We discuss the latest news and notes from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline.

Lastly, we each give one player we think the Dolphins will take in the draft. Could that be Tua Tagovailoa? What about Antoine Winfield Jr.?

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

Follow Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN) and myself (@houtz) on Twitter!

Tune in. Subscribe. Give us an excellent rating. Hugs and