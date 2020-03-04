Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/04/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is about the latest rumors swirling around the Miami Dolphins during what is the NFL’s ultimate rumor season. One rumor is that various former New England Patriots players will be headed to Miami. Now this is not unusual when you get a new coaching staff. They all have players that they are familiar with and comfortable with and often bring a few along with them as well as coaches that they know. My question is how do you feel about the idea of players from a team that you tend to hate/despise/etc... coming to play for your Miami Dolphins? And yes, despite me putting Brady at the top in the photo I have zero illusions that he has any desire to play for a team that is in full rebuild. He either stays with the Pats or goes to a team that is maybe a QB away from getting over the hump.

