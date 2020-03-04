Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy: ‘I’m a guy you want to have on your team’ - Pats Pulpit
Van Noy is among the group of Patriots players scheduled to hit free agency later this month.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jack Conklin-to-Jets rumors flew around on Sunday - Gang Green Nation
With the beginning of the legal tampering period just 14 days away, we are starting to see smoke blown around the league. Some of these rumors will turn out to be legitimate. Some of them have been...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
2020 contract projection for Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano - Buffalo Rumblings
That’s a lot of money.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Report: Ravens plan to franchise tag OLB Matthew Judon - Baltimore Beatdown
A long-term deal has not been reached, yet
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Report: Steelers expected to place the franchise tag on Bud Dupree - Behind the Steel Curtain
While many assumed this would be the case for quite some time, the Steelers being able to afford the price tag still leaves some doubt
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals set to franchise tag A.J. Green, per report - Cincy Jungle
The inevitable move.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns re-emphasizing high-tech training - Dawgs By Nature
Team will reportedly hire Shaun Huls as director of high performance.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Rumors: Laremy Tunsil About To Get PAID - Battle Red Blog
Houston gave up a pretty draft penny to get him, and now they need to open the checkbook to keep him.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
How should the Titans handle Jack Conklin’s upcoming free agency? - Music City Miracles
There are a few ways Jon Robinson could play this as teams line up to pay big bucks to the 25-year old right tackle.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just embarrassing, man - Big Cat Country
The 2016 NFL Draft was supposed to be when the Jacksonville Jaguars got back on track.
The Dallas Cowboys, through divine intervention or dumb luck or hubris on the part of Jerry Jones or some...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah Projects the Colts to Select Utah State QB Jordan Love in Post-Combine Mock Draft - Stampede Blue
Per NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the Indianapolis Colts will select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 13th overall pick in his post-combine NFL mock draft:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Report: Broncos kicking the tires on free agent running backs - Mile High Report
I’m on board with this.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Injured Reserve: Who’s staying and who’s gone? - Bolts From The Blue
Which players currently on IR will be with the team next year?
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Are the Raiders really interested in Philip Rivers? - Silver And Black Pride
This isn’t fun, is it?
Now, you have to sweat out Philip Rivers’ speculation? When will the madness stop for the Raiders Nation?
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
A month later, the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory still feels like a dream - Arrowhead Pride
What have we learned in the month after the Chiefs finally won another championship?
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Report: Backup QB Alex Tanney returning to New York Giants - Big Blue View
Team exercises option to keep journeyman backup
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Playing “stay or go” with the Eagles’ 2020 free agents - Bleeding Green Nation
Predicting what’s going to happen.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys reportedly “encouraged” by recent talks with Amari Cooper’s agent - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys are in talks about a deal with Amari Cooper.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Redskins expected to place the franchise tag on Brandon Scherff - Hogs Haven
What’s next?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
2020 NFL Draft Prospect Profile - Jordan Love, QB, Utah State - Acme Packing Company
The Aggies QB had a great sophomore year, but took a step back as a junior. Here’s a look at how he projects at the NFL level.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
2020 NFL free agency rumors: Detroit Lions among several teams interested in Chris Harris Jr. - Pride Of Detroit
Again, the Lions appear to be circling Chris Harris Jr. on their wants list.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
“Word is” the Bears might stick with Trey Burton as their top tight end - Windy City Gridiron
In Albert Breer’s latest column for Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback, he touches on a plethora of NFL related topics. And way, way, way down in his article there’s one paragraph that...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
It doesn’t appear we should expect Trae Waynes or Xavier Rhodes back in Minnesota - Daily Norseman
At least if social media is any indication
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Why the Saints should sign WR Emmanuel Sanders - Canal Street Chronicles
He shouldn’t be as expensive as some of the other high end options.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The end of the Vic Beasley era illustrates the Falcons’ lack of planning - The Falcoholic
The Falcons brought back Beasley on an expensive, one-year team option. There was no way that move could ever pay off.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Assessing every Top 10 pick ever made by the Carolina Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader
If the past can help us predict the future, Panthers fans should be very, very excited about having the No. 7 pick.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Is Jameis Winston about to become a victim of circumstance? - Bucs Nation
The soon-to-be sixth-year pro is hitting free agency at an awkward time.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Free agency report: 49ers are working on getting a deal done with Arik Armstead - Niners Nation
Hardly a surprise, but this sounds like there won’t be a franchise tag situation
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The Crown Jewels of Free Agency? - Revenge of the Birds
**So... Fancy a peek behind the scenes? Well I initially submitted this prior to the news of some certain players being tagged. That said, I’m leaving the "irrelevant" bits up because I get into a...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Here’s why the Seattle Seahawks could sign Paul Richardson in free agency - Field Gulls
In our 2020 iteration of Finding Free Agents, we’ll attempt to answer three questions for each player: Why would the Seahawks be interested? What would their contract look like? What is the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams: 5 top pending free agents starting with Cory Littleton - Turf Show Times
The Rams have several key players who are free agents. With a projected $15 million in salary cap room, most of the early offseason talk has centered on possible restructures that will allow the...
