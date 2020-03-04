Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy: ‘I’m a guy you want to have on your team’ - Pats Pulpit

Van Noy is among the group of Patriots players scheduled to hit free agency later this month.





Jack Conklin-to-Jets rumors flew around on Sunday - Gang Green Nation

With the beginning of the legal tampering period just 14 days away, we are starting to see smoke blown around the league. Some of these rumors will turn out to be legitimate. Some of them have been...





2020 contract projection for Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano - Buffalo Rumblings

That’s a lot of money.

AFC NORTH:

Report: Ravens plan to franchise tag OLB Matthew Judon - Baltimore Beatdown

A long-term deal has not been reached, yet





Report: Steelers expected to place the franchise tag on Bud Dupree - Behind the Steel Curtain

While many assumed this would be the case for quite some time, the Steelers being able to afford the price tag still leaves some doubt





Bengals set to franchise tag A.J. Green, per report - Cincy Jungle

The inevitable move.





Cleveland Browns re-emphasizing high-tech training - Dawgs By Nature

Team will reportedly hire Shaun Huls as director of high performance.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Rumors: Laremy Tunsil About To Get PAID - Battle Red Blog

Houston gave up a pretty draft penny to get him, and now they need to open the checkbook to keep him.





How should the Titans handle Jack Conklin’s upcoming free agency? - Music City Miracles

There are a few ways Jon Robinson could play this as teams line up to pay big bucks to the 25-year old right tackle.





The Jacksonville Jaguars are just embarrassing, man - Big Cat Country

The 2016 NFL Draft was supposed to be when the Jacksonville Jaguars got back on track.

The Dallas Cowboys, through divine intervention or dumb luck or hubris on the part of Jerry Jones or some...





NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah Projects the Colts to Select Utah State QB Jordan Love in Post-Combine Mock Draft - Stampede Blue

Per NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the Indianapolis Colts will select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 13th overall pick in his post-combine NFL mock draft:

AFC WEST:

Report: Broncos kicking the tires on free agent running backs - Mile High Report

I’m on board with this.





Chargers Injured Reserve: Who’s staying and who’s gone? - Bolts From The Blue

Which players currently on IR will be with the team next year?





Are the Raiders really interested in Philip Rivers? - Silver And Black Pride

This isn’t fun, is it?

Now, you have to sweat out Philip Rivers’ speculation? When will the madness stop for the Raiders Nation?





A month later, the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory still feels like a dream - Arrowhead Pride

What have we learned in the month after the Chiefs finally won another championship?

NFC EAST:

Report: Backup QB Alex Tanney returning to New York Giants - Big Blue View

Team exercises option to keep journeyman backup





Playing “stay or go” with the Eagles’ 2020 free agents - Bleeding Green Nation

Predicting what’s going to happen.





Cowboys reportedly “encouraged” by recent talks with Amari Cooper’s agent - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys are in talks about a deal with Amari Cooper.





Redskins expected to place the franchise tag on Brandon Scherff - Hogs Haven

What’s next?

NFC NORTH:

2020 NFL Draft Prospect Profile - Jordan Love, QB, Utah State - Acme Packing Company

The Aggies QB had a great sophomore year, but took a step back as a junior. Here’s a look at how he projects at the NFL level.





2020 NFL free agency rumors: Detroit Lions among several teams interested in Chris Harris Jr. - Pride Of Detroit

Again, the Lions appear to be circling Chris Harris Jr. on their wants list.





“Word is” the Bears might stick with Trey Burton as their top tight end - Windy City Gridiron

In Albert Breer’s latest column for Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback, he touches on a plethora of NFL related topics. And way, way, way down in his article there’s one paragraph that...





It doesn’t appear we should expect Trae Waynes or Xavier Rhodes back in Minnesota - Daily Norseman

At least if social media is any indication

NFC SOUTH:

Why the Saints should sign WR Emmanuel Sanders - Canal Street Chronicles

He shouldn’t be as expensive as some of the other high end options.





The end of the Vic Beasley era illustrates the Falcons’ lack of planning - The Falcoholic

The Falcons brought back Beasley on an expensive, one-year team option. There was no way that move could ever pay off.





Assessing every Top 10 pick ever made by the Carolina Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader

If the past can help us predict the future, Panthers fans should be very, very excited about having the No. 7 pick.





Is Jameis Winston about to become a victim of circumstance? - Bucs Nation

The soon-to-be sixth-year pro is hitting free agency at an awkward time.

NFC WEST:

Free agency report: 49ers are working on getting a deal done with Arik Armstead - Niners Nation

Hardly a surprise, but this sounds like there won’t be a franchise tag situation





The Crown Jewels of Free Agency? - Revenge of the Birds

**So... Fancy a peek behind the scenes? Well I initially submitted this prior to the news of some certain players being tagged. That said, I’m leaving the "irrelevant" bits up because I get into a...





Here’s why the Seattle Seahawks could sign Paul Richardson in free agency - Field Gulls

In our 2020 iteration of Finding Free Agents, we’ll attempt to answer three questions for each player: Why would the Seahawks be interested? What would their contract look like? What is the...





LA Rams: 5 top pending free agents starting with Cory Littleton - Turf Show Times

The Rams have several key players who are free agents. With a projected $15 million in salary cap room, most of the early offseason talk has centered on possible restructures that will allow the...